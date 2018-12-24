Bandon’s boys finally got a win after their slow start to the basketball season.
The Tigers beat South Umpqua in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational, though they weren’t able to maintain the momentum when they faced Siuslaw in the championship game.
But the win, a 61-44 victory, was sweet.
“We finally did it,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said.
The Tigers jumped out to a 35-24 halftime lead and cruised from there, despite scoring just nine points in the third, when they also limited the Lancers to nine.
“It was our best defensive game and, except for the third quarter, we had good ball movement on offense, which resulted in a lot of open looks.”
Colby Gaston had three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points and Braydon Freitag and Matt Yarbor had two each while scoring 16 and 11 each, respectively.
Hunter Angove and Will Freitag also each hit 3-pointers in the win.
The Tigers had started with seven straight losses, often when they played one or two, or even three, good quarters and then had one bad quarter end their chances for a win.
They get a second shot at one of those teams Friday when they meet Glide in the opening round of the Oakland Tournament. The second game on Saturday will be against either the host Oakers or Sunset Conference rival Myrtle Point, who the Tigers meet in their second league game. Bandon meets Reedsport to open league play on Jan. 3 and then visits Myrtle Point on Jan. 5.
Bandon wasn’t able to repeat its Thursday success against Siuslaw on Friday, falling to the Vikings 52-33 after falling into a 16-2 first-quarter hole.
The Tigers went just 4-for-20 from the floor in the first half, but improved in the second half. Gaston and Freitag had nine points each in the loss.
The game was another step in the learning process, in this instance what to do about a team that tries to speed the game up with its press.
“I feel like we slowed down on the press they were putting on us (in the second half),” Gaston said. “That helped a lot. We just need to take things slower.”
Angove said the Tigers are striving to get better every time out.
“We’re trying to keep learning,” he said. “We have a lot of young guys in our rotation. I thought the second half was better.”
As they go forward, the Tigers will aim at playing a full four quarters on a consistent basis.
“One thing we gotta work on is intensity for the whole game,” Angove said, explaining that Thursday night the Tigers had a great defensive effort the entire four quarters against South Umpqua. “We probably didn’t bring that intensity inside (against Siuslaw). That’s something we’ve been talking about.”
Gaston was named to the all-tournament team, along with Siuslaw’s Braydon Thornton and Jacob Foskett and South Umpqua’s Reilly Thatcher.
In the tournament’s Gold Bracket, Pacific fell to Brookings-Harbor’s JV team 65-30 in the championship game the afternoon after beating Roseburg’s freshmen.
The Pirates were hurt against the Bruins when Colton Morrill-Keeler went down with an ankle injury in the first half.
Pacific already is without Steven White, who was diagnosed last week with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was in Portland receiving treatment. Morrill-Keeler and White were the team’s most experienced players returning from last year’s state championship.
Morrill-Keeler was named to the all-tournament team along with Oggie Gadger and Kayson Christensen of Brookings-Harbor, Myrtle Point’s Gabe Swan and Roseburg’s Logan Klopfenstein.