EUGENE — In his fourth time racing at the OSAA state cross country meet, Bandon’s Isaac Cutler had a plan. He was going to be patient, let the race play out of him ahead and hope to squeeze into a top-10 spot on the podium.
“Uh, I didn’t go by that,” said Cutler after the race. “I knew that if, the group ahead of me was getting ahead, and I knew if I let them go then I wouldn’t have enough stamina to catch them. So I was like, you know what, I’m going to go with them. And it paid off.”
In Cutler’s pursuit of the top group of runners, he raced his way to sixth place and earned a 21-second personal record to finish in a time of 16 minutes and 27 seconds. It was the first in a flurry of fast times for the Tigers on the day as the Bandon boys went on to take third place as a team.
St. Stephen’s Academy, led by Seth Bergeron’s first-place finish, took the team title with 42 points. Union was second with 89 points while the Tigers scored 95 points.
“We did everything we could. I’m not complaining with third,” said Cutler. “We all ran great. I can’t complain. Union deserved second.”
The Tigers also received personal bests from second runner Aero Franklin, third runner Charlie Ells and fourth runner Patton Clark.
Franklin sped his way to a 17:14 finish — a three second PR — that was good enough for 17th place. From the end of the first mile to the finish line Franklin moved up nine spots.
Recording a 33-second PR was the sophomore Ells who ran 17:27 and finished in 24th place.
“It just clicked today and I just kept pushing and never let myself get comfortable,” said Ells. “As soon as I got into the ponds for the first time it was, O.K., I need to get that guy, I need to get that guy and I just kept doing it.”
Over the last two miles of the race, Ells moved up 20 spots to finish in 24th. Clark, a freshman, clocked in at 17:40. Clark, who ran under 19:00 for the first time on Oct. 12, has continued to cut his times throughout the end of the season and had an 11-second PR on Saturday.
Luke Brown finished 37th with a time of 17:53. Ansen Converse was 39th with a time of 17:56 and Hunter Angove 46th at 18:17.
“It’s good. I’d be disappointed if they had an average day but the day we had to get third, you just have to tip your hat to Union and St. Stephens,” said Bandon head coach Brent Hutton. “They were just a better team today. And having said that, even when we were the best we’ve ever been today.”