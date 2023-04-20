Golf
Image by Pixabay

Bandon finished fourth, North Bend fifth and Marshfield seventh in the Bandon Invitational golf tournament, held in tough conditions at Old Macdonald on the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort last week.

Bend won the team title with a 311, led by the impressive score of 68 from Brody Macleod.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments