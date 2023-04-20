Bandon finished fourth, North Bend fifth and Marshfield seventh in the Bandon Invitational golf tournament, held in tough conditions at Old Macdonald on the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort last week.
Bend won the team title with a 311, led by the impressive score of 68 from Brody Macleod.
St. Mary’s followed at 318 while Thurston shot 332, Bandon 342, North Bend 350, Brookings-Harbor 354 and Marshfield 370.
Brookings-Harbor’s Lucas Vanderlip finished just a shot behind Macleod and teammate Josh Serna shot 75.
Peyton Simonds led Bandon with an 80 while Owen Brown shot 82, Sean Ells 89 and Zack Robertson 91.
For North Bend, Owen Bascom shot 74, David Roberts 78, Dashul Gordon 94 and Carter Knutson 104. Marshfield was led by Oscar Day’s 79, with Eli Luckman shooting 89, Kody Chandler 94 and Mason Aurdahl 108.
Bandon had a second team, with Carter Brown shooting 97, Logan France 98, Tyler Senn 109 and Coy Robison 114.
The girls played nine holes and included just a handful of teams.
Marshfield’s Bella Roberts shot 42, with Analise McCord at 49, Shay Herzog and 53 and Emily Ryan 55.
For North Bend, Kamren Craig shot 47, Morgan Hoefs 50, Jordyn Prince 51 and Addison Garrett 52.
Bandon was led by Rowen Reed at 61, with Annika Bones shooting 62, Cayleigh Holman 66 and Tori Selitkus 67.
