Heading into Tuesday night’s home game against Coquille, Bandon’s boys basketball team had a chance to move into a tie for second place in the Sunset Conference.
The Tigers weren’t able to pull off the win, with a late rally coming up short in a 57-52 loss to the Red Devils.
But coach Matt Angove said the Tigers are making a lot of progress, which could be expected with a squad with three freshmen and a sophomore making up half of the regular rotation.
“I think we’re getting there,” Angove said. “The hardest part with young guys is learning to go hard every day in practice.
“It’s a lot of commitment.”
The Tigers had a sharp learning curve at the start of the season, losing their first seven games. Since then, they have been better, and they finished the first round of league play 3-3.
“I think the exciting thing is we’re getting more competitive,” Angove said. “Our preseason was tough, especially with only a few guys back (from last year).”
The Tigers got their first true road win last week, when they won at Waldport 55-45 as Colby Gaston scored 20 points and Matt Yarbor 18. They also beat Myrtle Point during a preseason tournament, but that was on a neutral court — the Bobcats won the first league matchup on their home floor.
Bandon’s defense has improved a bunch and the offense is getting better, too.
“If we take care of the ball, our shot selection is pretty good,” Angove said.
The Tigers weren’t able to overcome Coquille’s big size advantage on Tuesday. The Red Devils repeatedly got the ball inside for baskets at the rim.
The Tigers also found themselves battling from behind all game after Coquille started on a 13-3 run.
Time and again, Bandon cut the advantage to a reasonable amount, including trailing by six at halftime, only to see the Red Devils surge back out.
Coquille led by 17 before Bandon scored the final 12 points of the game to make the final score closer.
Gaston had a big game with three 3-pointers and 20 points. Braydon Freitag added 16, including two 3-pointers in the final run.
Angove hopes the Tigers can put everything together to pick up more wins in the second round of the league season.
They open at Toledo and then have a series of league games with a chance to win.
And with only three starters on the roster, the players are getting valuable experience for the future.
“The big key is we’re building,” Angove said. “I don’t want to put a time frame on how longit takes. It would be nice to compete with the top teams.”