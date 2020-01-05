BANDON — While Bandon’s offense was steady throughout the game, it was the team’s defense that guided the Tigers to a 57-38 win over East Linn Christian Academy at home on Saturday night.
“That was probably our best defensive game this season. And that’s what we’ve been preaching for months, since the start of basketball season was to have that type of defense. To talk, always communicate, fly around, to get aggressive,” said Bandon boys head coach Vince Quattrocchi after his team took the title at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational.
The final game of the non-league schedule — save for one last non-league contest against Umpqua Valley Christian on Jan. 31 — the Tigers will head to the league season at 8-3.
On Saturday, Bandon’s defense held East Linn to 38 percent shooting from the field. Constantly moving as a unit, Bandon’s defense harassed East Linn and left the Eagles looking for open shots that were rarely there.
“We’ve always said we haven’t played our best game yet and today we got one game closer to our best game,” said Quattrocchi. “(I'm) really proud of how the guys came out and set the tone.”
Bandon had a 12-4 lead after one quarter of play and it was the offense just working the ball around and picking East Linn’s defense apart with precise passing. Leading the way early was Coby Smith, who had 11 first-half points for the Tigers. Smith, who completed a three-point play to put the Tigers up 30-14 at halftime, finished with a game-high 19 points.
In the second quarter, the Tigers shot four-of-six from the field, but grew their lead by going eight-of-eight from the free throw line. The Tigers made 13 of their first 14 free throws and finished 15-of-20 as a team from the line.
“We just kept going. We didn’t have one bad quarter like we usually do. It’s nice to keep the tempo up,” said Bandon’s Braydon Freitag, who finished with 14 points including shooting five-of-five from the free throw line. “Every game we’ve had one bad quarter and it kind of drops us. A couple losses here and there because of one bad quarter. Just playing four quarters helps us.”
In the third quarter Freitag recorded a steal that led to a pair of free throws as he got fouled going up for a lay-up. After an East Linn technical foul, Freitag was at the line for four free throws and knocked them all down. This helped Bandon to a 14-5 run to get the lead up to as many as 25 points.
Trevor Angove finished with 11 points for Bandon while Cooper Land added nine.
“In the past, that third quarter has been the bad quarter for us and we came out and it was starting to look like that. We had a turnover, they had buckets but we hung in there and the boys continued to play tough defense and that was a major positive not to have a bad quarter,” said Quattrocchi.
East Linn’s Trey Weller had 10 points while Gavin Baker added six for the Eagles.
Now the real test awaits Bandon as league play begins on Tuesday at home against Waldport at 7 p.m. At the top of the Sunset Conference after the preseason sits Toledo, Reedsport and Coquille who are currently ranked second, fifth and sixth respectively. The Tigers are currently ranked 18th.
“Take this momentum that we had winning this tournament — we ended preseason really, really well — and let’s move forward,” said Quattrocchi.