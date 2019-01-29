Bandon’s boys basketball team continued a mid-season resurgence Tuesday with a win at Reedsport, topping the Brave 67-42 to complete a season sweep and improve to 4-4 in league play.
After playing the brutal week of games against Coquille and Toledo last week, the Tigers responded well in Reedsport.
“We were able to speed up the game in the third through the fourth quarter, which helped us get some transition points,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said. “We also shared the ball really well, making the extra pass and getting good dribble penetration to set up teammates for perimeter shots.”
That led to 10 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Braydon Freitag had four of them and a team-high 19 points and Colby Gatson had three and scored 13. Matt Yarbor scored 10, Hunter Angove nine, Trevor Angove eight and Cooper Lang six.
The Tigers have been improving in recent weeks, even though they weren’t able to beat either of the league-leading squads last week.
“Our conditioning is really paying off,” Matt Angove said.
Toledo jumped out to a 56-18 halftime lead against the Tigers on Friday and Bandon didn’t recover.
Freitag had 15 points and Lang nine in the loss.
The good news for Bandon is they won’t see Toledo again and have winnable league games coming up at home against Myrtle Point on Friday and Waldport next Friday, sandwiched around a nonleague game against Class 5A North Bend on Tuesday.