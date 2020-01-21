Bandon’s boys basketball team battled Toledo for much of Friday’s game before suffering its first Sunset Conference loss.
The Tigers bounced back with a win over Gold Beach on Tuesday and now have a big game in the league race Friday at Coquille, which also has just one league loss at Toledo.
In the Tiger’s loss to the Boomers, Bandon trailed just 16-14 through one period and the game was close in the second before Toledo pulled away.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “I’m proud of the effort the kids gave.”
Toledo, which is ranked No. 1 in the power rankings for Class 2A, got 19 points from Conner Marchant, 17 from Mason McAlpine and 16 from Jaxon Rozewski. The Boomers only made five 3-pointers, but converted 14 of 19 free throws.
Coby Smith and Cooper Lang had 18 points each for Bandon. Braydon Freitag added nine and Trevor Angove six.
Bandon didn’t make a 3-pointer until the fourth quarter and only attempted eight free throws, making four.
The Tigers beat Gold Beach 64-40 on Tuesday.
Freitag and Angove had 14 points each (Angove nailed four 3-pointers) and Smith 13 in the win. Sean White added nine points.
“The boys played well,” Quattrocchi said. “We had balanced scoring tonight and it was good to see better ball movement.”
They will need that against a potent Coquille squad that lost just its second game with its 89-68 loss to Toledo on Tuesday.
The Tigers finish a long stretch of road league games against Waldport on Tuesday and then are home for the rest of the league schedule, though they visit Umpqua Valley Christian in a nonleague game next Friday, their bye in the second half of the league schedule.