BANDON — In eighth grade, Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith made up their minds: they wanted to play at the state basketball tournament in Pendleton.
While in northeast Oregon watching that Bandon team go on to finish fifth, the two boys wanted their own turn competing at this level. Now four years later, the seniors Freitag and Smith have the Tigers one game away from the state quarterfinals.
“Braydon and I both went and every year we’ve been like, we want to go to Pendleton. We want to go,” said Smith on Tuesday morning at practice before school. “The environment over there is crazy.”
“I watched the 2016 team that went there and coach just told Coby and I, that’s going to be us,” added Freitag. “And this is our last opportunity to get there.”
The seventh-ranked Tigers improved their chances on getting there with a league playoff win last Saturday over No. 3 ranked Coquille. The win didn’t entirely change the postseason journey for Bandon — the Tigers are still on the road for Saturday's round one playoff game — it was what the performance showed the team that stood out.
“It’s a big confidence boost. Beating Coquille at their place in an environment like that is pretty big,” said Freitag. Coquille beat Bandon in the first two meetings of the season. “I think it brings confidence and motivation for the next game to get to Pendleton which is our ultimate goal for the season. I think we can get there if we play like a team.”
Head coach Vince Quattrochhi saw the same thing from his team.
“It showed us the potential the kids have. The kind of game they could play. They played their best game which means they’re peaking. They played like a team,” he said.
In Saturday’s win the Tigers got 14 points from Freitag and 12 from Smith in the 41-39 victory.
While the eight-hour trip to Pendleton next week is the hopeful endpoint of the season, the Tigers first have to travel eight hours to Pilot Rock.
“It’s 14 miles south of Pendleton,” said Quattrochhi of Saturday's road test.
The Rockets enter the matchup ranked ninth in the latest OSAA standings with a 21-4 record on the year. They get the home game instead of Bandon because they won the Blue Mountain Conference.
“Pilot Rock is a scrappy team, they’re number one in their league for a reason. But looking back at their schedule and seeing who they played — beat Myrtle Point by five, beat East Linn Christian by five — we played those same two teams and handled business there,” said Quattrochhi.
“As long as we compete and play like we did against Coquille, I think it will be a good opportunity for us to move on to Pendleton.”
A potentially daunting task to attempt to replicate the best game of the season, the Tigers just see it as playing Bandon basketball.
“Talk on defense and be patient on offense. Instead of two passes then jack the ball up, pass the ball eight, nine, 12 times if we have to. Get it moving,” explained Smith about what has made the team successful. “We’ve been doing this for (a while). We know all our basics, it just comes down to playing with our fundamentals.”
Game will be on radio
Fans who aren’t traveling to Pilot Rock for Bandon’s boys playoff game against Pilot Rock on Saturday will be able to listen to the game on the South Coast though Marshfield’s Pirate Radio.
Ron Nance will broadcast the game, set to tip at 7 p.m., on KMHS, which can be heard on 105.1 FM and 1420 AM and also is streamed on TuneIn Radio.
If Bandon advances to the Class 2A state tournament, Nance also plans to broadcast the Tigers’ games from Pendleton.