BANDON — This weekend the Bandon boys will take a 16-hour round trip to a state playoff basketball game. And if things go according to plan, the Tigers will do it all again next week.
“We leave Friday morning. Stay the night, play Saturday, hopefully stay the night and then head home,” said Bandon head coach Vince Quattrocchi. “And then hopefully leave again Wednesday.”
On Saturday the No. 7 ranked Tigers travel to No. 9 Pilot Rock for a first round playoff matchup. Pilot Rock is 14 miles south of Pendleton, the site of next week’s Class 2A state playoffs.
While all 2A teams have dreams of making it to the final site of the state tournament, Bandon seniors Braydon Freitag and Coby Smith got a first-hand look at a trip to Pendleton when they watched the 2016 Bandon team finish in fifth place.
“Braydon and I both went and every year we’ve been like, we want to go to Pendleton. We want to go,” said Smith on Tuesday morning at practice before school. “The environment over there is crazy.”
“I watched the 2016 team that went there and coach just told Coby and I, that’s going to be us,” added Freitag. “And this is our last opportunity to get there.”
Standing in the way is a Pilot Rock side that finished the season at 21-4 with all four losses coming in league play. Despite hiccups in league that resulted in an 8-4 performance in the Blue Mountain Conference, the Rockets went on to win the league tournament and earn a home playoff game.
“Pilot Rock is a scrappy team, they’re number one in their league for a reason. But looking back at their schedule and seeing who they played — beat Myrtle Point by five, beat East Linn Christian by 5 — we played those same two teams and handled business there,” said Quattrochhi.
“As long as we compete and play like we did against Coquille, I think it will be a good opportunity for us to move on to Pendleton.”
Last Saturday the Tigers took on Coquille in a league playoff game to determine second place — No. 1 ranked Toledo won the Sunset Conference title. The Red Devils had beat Bandon twice in league play but the third meeting of the year went to the Tigers in a 41-39 win.
The Tigers have said that in the most recent matchup with Coquille, it was Bandon’s best performance of the entire season. The players now are hoping to use that momentum as they head into the postseason.
“It’s a big confident boost. Beating Coquille at their place in an environment like that is pretty big,” said Freitag. “I think it brings confidence and motivation for the next game to get to Pendleton, which is our ultimate goal for the season. I think we can get there if we play like a team.”
Quattrochhi saw the same thing from his team.
“It showed us the potential the kids have. The kind of game they could play. They played their best game which means they’re peaking. They played like a team,” he said.
To make sure that it is the same high-level of execution on Saturday, the Tigers are honing in on the little things.
“Talk on defense and be patient on offense. Instead of two passes then jack the ball up, pass the ball eight, nine, 12 times if we have to. Get it moving,” explained Smith about what has made the team successful. “We’ve been doing this for (a while). We know all our basics, it just comes down to playing with our fundamentals.”
RADIO: Saturday's game will be broadcast on the South Coast on Marshfield's radio station. People can hear the 7 p.m. game on KMHS (105.1 FM).