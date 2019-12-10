Bandon’s boys basketball team is in relatively uncharted territory to start the season, with a new head coach and five players who weren’t on the squad last year.
So far, so good. Bandon has two wins to show for its efforts in practice with new coach Vince Quattrocchi, beating Class 1A Riddle on the road and Class 3A Douglas at home.
“Practice is going well,” Quattrocchi said. “I like what I see.”
Of course, the Tigers have a long way to go to get where they want to be.
“It shows in the games,” he said. “New coach, new system, working out the kinks and figuring each other out.”
Bandon dominated Riddle last week, then had to fight off a barrage of 3-pointers to beat the Trojans on Tuesday.
The early success has senior team leader Braydon Freitag looking forward to the season.
“I’m excited about the year,” he said.
Early on, the Tigers have showed a tough, physical defense and a varied offense, which will be the keys going forward, Freitag said.
“Guys knocking down shots would be great,” he said. “And defensively, pressure the ball.”
What has gone smoothly, Freitag said, has been mixing in the new players.
Senior Coby Smith and junior Wyatt Dyer are back out after taking last year off. Juniors Sean White and Kross Miller transferred from Pacific. Hunter Pier is new to the squad after moving back to Bandon following several years in Idaho.
“We’re all familiar with each other,” Freitag said, adding that the team has good chemistry.
In Tuesday’s win over Douglas, it was Freitag and sophomore Trevor Angove carrying the load early as Bandon built a 15-5 lead through one quarter and stayed comfortably in front much of the game.
When Douglas started coming back late, Freitag made seven free throws in a row to keep the Tigers in front on the way to finishing with 21 points.
Angove, meanwhile, had a trio of 3-pointers and 17 total points. Smith finished with 12 points inside and Pier and Cooper Lang both had six, taking advantage of their height to get to the basket for easy looks.
Lang, Pier and Smith all have good size, which is an asset for the Tigers.
“It helps in our zone,” Freitag said. “And when we get the ball down low, they all can score.”
Freitag and Angove combined to make five 3-pointers and Dyer added another in Tuesday’s win.
“We have a balanced team,” Quattrocchi said. “We need to make sure that shows every night.”
In the win over Riddle, Freitag and Smith scored 17 points each, while Angove had 12 and Lang nine.
“The defense played great, which led to transition buckets,” Quattrocchi said. “The boys played a lot of unselfish basketball.”
Angove said the Tigers have all the pieces to be successful.
“I think we’re going to become really good if we all come out and try our hardest,” he said.
The new players are a big asset, he added.
“We’ve got more size and quickness and athleticism on the team,” he said.
Bandon is at Glide on Thursday and hosts Brookings-Harbor on Friday before a big trip next weekend to play Bonanza and Lost River on the road.