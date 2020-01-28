Bandon’s boys basketball team wasn’t able to come up with a big road win despite a strong effort at Coquille on Friday night.
The good news, though, is the Tigers still are in good shape to make the Class 2A playoffs despite the loss and now, after a win at Waldport to open the second half of Sunset Conference play Tuesday, will have the rest of their league games at home.
Bandon entered the week ranked 10th in the Class 2A power rankings and in third place in the league standings, a game behind the Red Devils. Even if the Tigers aren’t able to secure one of the two automatic playoff berths for the conference, a ranking that high would almost guarantee one of the at-large spots in the round of 16.
And while it was frustrating to lose to the Red Devils, who were ranked No. 3 in the rankings to open the week, Bandon put up a strong effort.
The Tigers trailed 11-10 through one quarter and were tied at 20-all at the break. The game was tied once early in the second half, but the Red Devils led the rest of the way, eventually by as many as nine points.
“We did give them a fight,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort.”
He said he was proud of how Bandon played defense in the first half, when the Tigers’ 2-3 zone defense stymied the Red Devils.
Bandon also committed just 14 turnovers in the game — the Red Devils also had 14.
Braydon Freitag had 14 points, including four 3-pointers and Coby Smith had 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Trevor Angove had eight points.
In Tuesday’s 67-34 win over Waldport, Smith had a hot hand with 29 points. Sean White had 11 and Freitag nine.
“The boys played well moving the ball on the offensive end and our transition looked good tonight,” Quattrocchi said.
The Tigers have their bye in the second round of the league schedule Friday, and visit Umpqua Valley Christian.
Then they have the meet of the home schedule. They host Reedsport on Tuesday and Myrtle Point on Friday next week and host Toledo and Gold Beach the following week before the regular-season finale against Coquille on Feb. 17.