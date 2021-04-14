Bandon Crossings will host the annual Bandon By the Sea Two-Person Best Ball tournament on Saturday, April 24.
The tournament begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $70 per golfer ($45 for Crossings Pass holders) and includes green fees, cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch and prize fund.
For the front nine, the best of the two scores per team will count, but for the back nine, both scores will count.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232 or email anthony@bandoncrossings.com.
Crossings Cup
The annual race for the Crossings Cup has started with the first two events of the season.
Crossings Cup points are accumulated during the Casual Fridays games each week, with the top eight golfers at the end of the regular season in a match play bracket to determine the Crossings Cup champion.
People don't have to be in the Crossings Cup race to participate in Casual Fridays games.
Results for recent Casual Fridays events are included below.
Shamrock Shamble
Andrew Kimbell and James Kelley combined to win the Shamrock Shamble at Bandon Crossings on March 20.
The pair posted a score of 8-under 64 that was one shot better than two other teams — Dave Hilton and Dan van Donk and the father-son team of Jeff and Jackson Simonds.
The Simonds pairing had the best net score with a 65, which was six shots better than John and Judy Miles.
Shamrock Shamble
March 20
Low Gross — Andrew Kimbell and James Kelley 64, Dan van Donk and Dave Hilton 65, John Murphy and Neal Brown 68, Greg Harless and Bobby Cox 71, Peyton Simonds and Marie Simonds 71, Owen Bascomb and Zach Bascomb 78, Paul Berg and Nathan Smith 80.
Low Net — Jeff Simonds and Jackson Simonds 56, John Miles and Judy Miles 62, Jim Lorenzen and Douglas Albee 63, Teressa Berg and Justin Johnson 65, Steve Harris and Wayne Harris 66, Steve Sharpe and Andy Farley 66.
Gross Skins — James Kelley (birdie on 2, birdie on 6), Dan van Donk (birdie on 1), Marie Simonds (birdie on 15).
Net Skins — Judy Miles (eagle on 1, eagle on 9, eagle on 15), Marie Simonds (eagle on 4), James Kelley (birdie on 6), Jackson Simonds (double eagle on No. 8).
Closest to Pin — Peyton Simonds (Nos. 6 and 9), Justin Johnson (No. 11), Zach Bascomb (No. 14), Dave Hilton (No. 17).
Casual Fridays
March 26
Low Gross — Greg Harless 73, Mark Nortness 76, Charlie Stankiewicz 76, Neal Cahoon 77, Richard Stefiuk 77, Brian Gibson 77, Andrew Kimbell 78, Nick Bonander 81, Wes Thiegels 81, Jim Wakeman 83, Jim Sylvester 83, John Campbell 85, Chip England 88, Cedric Johnston 89, Robert Webber 98, Richard Wold 110.
Low Net — Bobby Cox 67, Daryl Robison 67, Ted McKenzie 68, Wim McSpadden 71, Brian Boyle 73, Mitch McCullough 73, Dewey Powers 74, Eric Oberbeck 74, John Ohanesian 74, Val Nemcek 75, David Kimes 75, Wes Osborne 75, Luke Thornton 76, Tom Gant 78, John Johnston 79, Craig Ford 82.
Closest to Pin — Andrew Kimbell (No. 6), Wes Thiegels (No. 11), Bobby Cox (No. 14), John Campbell (No. 17).
April 2
Individual Stableford
Stableford Points — John Ohanesian 42, Mitch McCullough 39, Robert Webber 39, David Kimes 38, Wim McSpadden 37, Jim Sylvester 37, John Campbell 37, Cedric Johnston 37, Kevin Phillips 36, Wes Osborne 36, Tom Gant 36, Ryder DeSteunder 36, Neal Cahoon 35, Robert Bray 36, Mark Nortness 35, Bobby Cox 34, Jim Wakeman 34, Bryan Church 34, John Johnston 34, Rick Evans 33, Mark Brown 33, Andrew Kimbell 33, Wayne Everest 33, Greg Harless 32, Brian Gibson 31, Eric Oberbeck 31, Ted McKenzie 31, Chip England 30, Val Nemcek 30, Gerard Ledoux 29, John Miles 26, Richard Wold 26, Brian Boyle 25, Luke Thornton 24, Michael Chupka 24, Craig Ford 19.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (Nos. 6 and 17), Jim Wakeman (No. 9), Chip England (No. 11), Val Nemcek (No. 14).
Feb. 19
Low Gross — Shane Morehead 79, Bryan Church 79, Greg Harless 81, Mitch McCullough 81, Brian Gibson 82, Richard Stefiuk 85.
Low Net — Wim McSpadden 68, Craig Ford 70, David Kimes 70, Jim Wakeman 78, Bobby Cox 80.
Closest to Pin — Brian Gibson (No. 6), Bryan Church (Nos. 9 and 14), Craig Ford (No. 11), Wim McSpadden (No. 17).
Feb. 26
Quota Total — Chip England +4, Greg Harless +2, Wim McSpadden 0, John Ohanesian 0, Ted McKenzie 0, David Kimes -1, Ryder Desteunder -1, Jeff Simonds -1, John Johnson -2, Bobby Cox -2, Tom Gant -3, Craig Ford -4, Richard Stefiuk -4, Jim Wakeman -4, Wayne Everest -7, Kevin Phillips -9.
Closest to Pin — Greg Harless (Nos. 6, 11, 14 and 17), Chip England (No. 9).
March 12
Low Gross — Greg Harless 73, Bryan Church 75, John Shaw 78, Brian Gibson 79, Richard Stefiuk 82, Chris Martindale 83, Jim Lorenzen 84, Bobby Cox 84, Wayne Everest 84, Val Nemcek 86, Ted McKenzie 96, David Moore 99.
Low Net — Eric Oberbeck 65, Anthony Ulloa 68, Rodney Sexton 69, Daryl Robison 70, John Johnston 72, Tom Gant 73, Chip England 74, Wim McSpadden 75, Mitch McCullough 75, Luke Thornton 80, Richard Wold 84.
Closest to Pin — Richard Stefiuk (No. 6), Val Nemcek (No. 9), Greg Harless (No. 11), Jim Lorenzen (No. 14), John Shaw (No. 17).
Saturday Skins
Feb. 27
Gross Skins — Bryan Church (birdie on 1, birdie on 18), Marie Simonds (birdie on 9, birdie on 11), Andrew Kimbell (birdie on 15).
Net Skins — Chris Martindale (birdie on 3, eagle on 14), Bryan Church (birdie on 1), Andrew Kimbell (birdie on 15), Marie Simonds (birdie on 11), Wim McSpadden (eagle on 16), Cedric Johnston (birdie on 10), John Miles (eagle on 5), Jackson Simonds (birdie on 7), Jeff Simonds (birdie on 8).
March 6
Gross Skins — John Miles (birdie on 12, birdie on 16), Alex Smith (birdie on 5, birdie on 15), Peyton Simonds (birdie on 9), Jon Gysbers (birdie on 3).
Net Skins — Jon Gysbers (birdie on 1, eagle on 3, eagle on 13), Bobby Cox (birdie on 14), John Miles (birdie on 12), Peyton Simonds (birdie on 9), Alex Smith (birdie on 15).
March 13
Gross Skins — Cedric Johnston (birdie on 1, birdie on 10), Bryan Church (birdie on 5, birdie on 12), Greg Harless (birdie on 2), Steven Robb (birdie on 15), Jim Wakeman (birdie on 14).
Net Skins — Greg Harless (birdie on 2, birdie on 11), Cedric Johnston (birdie on 1, eagle on 10), Steven Robb (birdie on 4, birdie on 15), Bryan Church (birdie on 12), Mitch McCullough (eagle on 16).
March 27
Gross Skins — Marie Simonds (birdie on 15, birdie on 17), Peyton Simonds (birdie on 12), Jackson Simonds (birdie on 6), John Miles (birdie on 2)
April 3
Gross Skins — Jeff Simonds (birdie on 10), Kevin Phillips (eagle on 12), Ryder Desteunder (birdie on 2), Alex Smith (birdie on 9), KC Gonzales (birdie on 15), Dan Van Donk (birdie on 14).
Wacky Wednesdays
Feb. 17
18 Hole Throwout
Quota total — Bobby Cox +3, Richard Wold +1, Luke Thornton 0, John Ohanesian 0, Robert Webber -2, Chiop England -3, Brian Gibson -3, Tom Gant -4, Cedric Johnston -4, John Shaw -6, Jim Sylvester -6, Jim Wakeman -6, John Johnston -7, Mitch McCullough -7, Wim McSpadden -8, Val Nemcek -10, John Campbell -11.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (No. 6), Bobby Cox (Nos. 9 and 17), Jim Sylvester (No. 11), Luke Thornton (No. 14).
March 24
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Bobby Cox -6, Val Nemcek -11, Wim McSpadden -12, Rex Smith -13, Don Weissert -13, Dewey Powers -14, Robert Webber -16, John Johnston -16, Richard Wold -18, Tom Gant -18.
Closest to Pin — Bobby Cox (No. 9), Rex Smith (Nos. 11 and 14).
March 31
Front 9 odd, Back 9 even
Low Net — Don Weissert 39, Ryder Desteunder 41, Richard Stefiuk 42, Wim McSpadden 43, Chip England 43, Jim Sylvester 43, Dewey Powers 43, Philip Shoaf 43, Kevin Phillips 43, Jim Wakeman 44, Mitch McCullough 44, Greg Harless 44, Bobby Cox 45, Sam McCullough 45, John Johnston 46, Val Nemcek 46, Cedric Johnston 46, Brian Gibson 46, Gerard Ledoux 47, Robert Webber 48, John Ohanesian 49, Jim Lorenzen 49, Rodney Sexton 52, Tom Gant 54, Richard Wold 57.
Closest to Pin — Rodney Sexton (No. 6), Jim Wakeman (No. 9), Richard Stefiuk (No. 11), John Ohanesian (No. 14), Sam McCullough (No. 17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In