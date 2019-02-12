Bandon’s basketball teams enter Thursday’s season finale at Gold Beach hoping to end the year on a bright note after both lost their games in the past week.
The boys fell to Waldport 50-41 on senior night last week and then lost at Coquille 79-55.
Bandon's Kennedy Turner looks to shoot against Waldport during last week's game.
The girls, meanwhile, had a strong team effort come up short in a 56-43 loss to Waldport before the league champion Red Devils beat the Tigers 57-19.
For Bandon’s boys, the loss to Waldport was the result of a dreadful third quarter when the Tigers suddenly struggled to make shots.
Braydon Freitag had 18 points and Colby Gaston 14, but none of their teammates scored more than three.
“We couldn’t shoot in the second half again,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said.
The game against Coquille, on the other hand, was a matter of playing a great team.
Five Red Devils scored in double figures led by Hayden Davis, who had 24 points inside.
Matt Yarbor had 16 points and Freitag 12 for the Tigers. Gaston added eight and twins Hunter and Trevor Angove six each.
Bandon’s girls jumped out to a 10-4 lead on Waldport, before the Irish outscored the Tigers 22-8 in the second quarter and the teams played mostly even in the second half.
Ashley Strain had 11 points, Naomi Martin 10, Kylie Lakey seven, Kennedy Turner six and Nikki Lakey five.
Dedra Foster and Kortney Ferreri, who were honored with Nikki Lakey on senior night, added four more between them.
“We are grateful for our seniors and it’s tough to lose on senior night, but we are planning on working hard and having some success closing out this season,” Bandon coach Jordan Sammons said.
Sammons said he was proud of the team’s effort against the Irish.
“We battled the whole time,” he said. “There is no quit in them and they always give it their all.
“We have some things to work on for sure, and we can coach the Xs and Os and work on skill development, but we love that we don’t have to coach the attitude and effort.”
In the game against Coquille, Nikki Lakey, Strain and Martin had five points each.
Now Bandon goes into the winnable games at Gold Beach to finish the year.
And just as when Bandon played Gold Beach the first time in Bandon, the game will serve as a fundraiser for Pacific student Steven White, who is battling Hodkin’s Lymphoma. No admission will be charged, but a donation jar will be at the entry way with fans encouraged to contribute.
Bandon’s boys enter the final game with a 4-7 league record and 6-16 mark overall. The girls are 3-8 overall and 6-16 in league.