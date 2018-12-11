Bandon’s basketball teams stepped up a classification for a pair of tough road games, gaining experience against strong programs in a pair of losses.
The boys put up a strong fight at Douglas on Friday before ultimately falling 59-49.
“It was a one-point game with about four minutes left and then we couldn’t hit a shot,” coach Matt Angove said.
Matt Yarbor had 16 points and Luke Brown 13 in the loss. Hunter Angove had six and Cooper Lang 5.
Then on Tuesday, the Tigers lost 72-40 at Brookings-Harbor, falling in a 13-point hole through one quarter before playing the Bruins even in the second quarter. Brookings-Harbor blew the game open by outscoring the Tigers 24-7 in the third quarter.
Yarbor had 10 points while twins Hunter and Trevor Angove added eight and six, respectively.
The Tigers host Riddle on Friday before hosting the annual Bandon Dunes Invitational next week.
Bandon’s girls, meanwhile, faced South Umpqua while the boys were playing Douglas last week and fell to the Lancers 47-16, struggling to find the offense all night and scoring just four points in the first half.
Nikki Lakey had six points and Ashley Strain five in the loss.
Then on Tuesday, the Tigers fell to the Bruins 82-28, again struggling on offense for the first three quarters.
Kylie Lakey had six points and Nikki Lakey and Strain five each.
“We knew South Umpqua and Brookings would be tough, but we will learn from our mistakes and be ready Friday,” coach Jordan Sammons said.
The Bandon Dunes Invitational is next Thursday and Friday. Both Bandon squads open against South Umpqua, with the girls at 6 and the boys at 7:30. The other games feature Douglas and Siuslaw, with the games at the same time, played in the Harbor Lights gym.
In the Gold Bracket, Bonanza and Myrtel Point meet in one girls game and Alsea and Pacific in the other. For the boys, Myrtle Point plays Brookings-Harbor’s JV team and Pacific meets Roseburg’s freshman team.
There also is a junior varsity bracket, with Bandon playing Brookings-Harbor’s JV 2 teams and Coquille playing Douglas.