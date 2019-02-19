Bandon’s basketball teams had a thrilling end to the season last week in Gold Beach, though both came up just short of wins.
Bandon’s boys rallied to have a chance to beat the Panthers, but a 3-pointer that would have won the game rattled in and out in a 60-58 loss.
And Bandon’s girls saw a late lead slip away when Gold Beach got hot from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and came from behind to beat the Tigers 34-32.
Despite the defeats, Bandon’s coaches said the thrilling games were a fun way to end the season.
“It was a fun and great game,” Bandon boys coach Matt Angove said.
The Tigers fell behind by 12 points early and battled back.
Bandon had the ball with four seconds left and got a good look at a 3-pointer at the top of the key, but it went in and out.
Braydon Freitag finished with 17 points in the loss and Trevor Angove added 16. They each hit two 3-pointers and Colby Gaston had three 3-pointers and 12 points in his final game for the Tigers.
Matt Yarbor, another senior, had six points, while Cooper Lang, like Angove and his twin brother Hunter, a freshman, added five. Hunter Angove scored two points as the Tigers showed a strong group of returning talent for next year.
Bandon’s boys finished with a 4-8 league record and 6-17 overall.
In the girls game against Gold Beach, Bandon led by nine in the fourth quarter when the Panthers got hot and hit four 3-pointers.
Bandon had two good shots to tie in the final few seconds, but couldn’t convert either.
“The girls played hard and it was a fun game,” coach Jordan Sammons said. “I hate to send our seniors out like that, but that’s part of the game.
“I’m proud of our girls and the growth they made this year.”
The Tigers made strong improvements during the offseason and Sammons expects they will again with a hungry group of returning players.
In the final game, junior Ashley Strain had 11 points and sophomore Kennedy Turner nine. Dedra Foster, one of the squad’s three seniors along with Nikki Lakey and Kortney Ferreri, had four points. Junior Kylie Lakey also had four, while Nikki Lakey and junior Naomi Martin had two each.
The Tigers finished 3-9 in league play and 6-17 overall.
Just as it was when the Tigers and Panthers played in Bandon, no admission was charged and fans were encouraged to donate money for the family of Pacific High School student Steven White, who is battling cancer. The event reportedly brought in $2,000.