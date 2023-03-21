Bandon’s baseball team won its first two games to open the 2023 season, including getting a combined no-hitter in the opener, a 12-0 win against Creswell.
Colton Siewell and Hayden Thompson combined on the five-inning no-hitter, with Siewell striking out 12 in the first four innings. Bandon only had four hits, by Conner Devine, Siewell, Will Panagakis and Brandon Wilson, but took advantage of five walks and seven Creswell errors. Devine, Wilson and Dylan Kamph all scored two runs and Devine also drove in two runs.
The Tigers beat Glide 14-3 on Thursday and were scheduled to visit North Bend on Monday (results were not available). They are at North Douglas on Saturday.
North Bend entered Monday’s game against Bandon with an 0-2 record, having lost to South Umpqua 14-6 and Newport 4-3.
The Bulldogs are at Cascade Christian on Tuesday before a spring break trip to Arizona for three games next week.
Marshfield lost to Newport 4-3 on Monday and Brookings-Harbor 10-0 on Wednesday. The Pirates hosted Douglas for a doubleheader Saturday and got their first win of the season in the nightcap, beating the Trojans 9-7. Douglas won the opener 17-1. This week the Pirates host Sutherlin on Tuesday and visit Tillamook for a twin bill Saturday.
Reedsport got the season off to a good start with wins over Oakland on Tuesday (5-4) and in both games of a doubleheader Saturday against the North Douglas/Elkton squad (11-10 and 9-6). The Brave are at Glide on Tuesday and face Gaston on Saturday and Willamina and Oakridge on Sunday in the Volcanoes Spring Tournament in Keizer.
Myrtle Point dominated Riddle 30-1 on Thursday and hosted Bonanza for a doubleheader Saturday, winning the first game 5-4 and losing the second 7-6. The Bobcats are at Illinois Valley on Tuesday and face Vernonia, Yamhill-Carlton and Catlin Gabel in the Volcanoes Spring Tournament.
Gold Beach won its first two games, sweeping a doubleheader at Prospect on Friday, 25-3 and 8-2. The Panthers host Del Norte on Thursday and play a doubleheader at Illinois Valley on Friday.
Coquille split its nonleague tune-up games, beating Toledo on the road Wednesday 14-7 and losing at home to Siuslaw 8-4 on Friday. The Red Devils start Far West League play with a doubleheader at South Umpqua on Thursday.
Marshfield opened the season with a 12-2 win over Brookings-Harbor on Thursday, just five days after the Pirates finished fifth in the Class 4A state basketball tournament.
The Pirates swept Mazama in a doubleheader at home on Saturday, winning 13-3 and 9-2.
They host Sutherlin on Tuesday and play both Newport and Tillamook at Newport on Saturday.
North Bend got off to a rough start with losses to South Umpqua 24-2 and Newport 13-8 in the first week.
Coach John Olson said the highlight was the Bulldogs kept fighting in both games. Laila Veloz, Erica McClintock and Hayden Napier had hits against South Umpqua. Against Newport, McKenzie Breakfield had a single and two-run home run and Rylee Samora had two hits and two RBIs.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Bandon on Monday (results were not available) and Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday before a trip to California for four games, three in the Anderson High Invite tournament in Redding.
Bandon lost its first two games, falling 21-1 to Creswell and 16-0 to Glide. In addition to the game at North Bend, the Tigers also are at North Douglas on Saturday.
Reedsport lost 15-11 to Oakland on Tuesday and is scheduled to host Coquille on Wednesday and visit Glide on Thursday.
The Red Devils lost 10-0 at Toledo on Wednesday and 12-2 at home to Siuslaw on Friday and were scheduled to visit Waldport on Monday. They open league play Thursday at home against South Umpqua.
Myrtle Point pounded Riddle 18-2 in its opener on Thursday. The Bobcats hosted Glendale for a doubleheader Saturday, losing both games (9-4 and 11-1). They host Illinois Valley on Tuesday and visit Bonanza for a doubleheader Saturday.
Gold Beach lost its opener to Lowell 17-4 on Saturday. They host Del Norte on Thursday and visit Illinois Valley for a doubleheader Friday.
