Bandon’s baseball team won its first two games to open the 2023 season, including getting a combined no-hitter in the opener, a 12-0 win against Creswell.

Colton Siewell and Hayden Thompson combined on the five-inning no-hitter, with Siewell striking out 12 in the first four innings. Bandon only had four hits, by Conner Devine, Siewell, Will Panagakis and Brandon Wilson, but took advantage of five walks and seven Creswell errors. Devine, Wilson and Dylan Kamph all scored two runs and Devine also drove in two runs.



