The 2019 season is about taking another step forward for the Bandon baseball team.
Tigers coach Jay Farrell doesn’t want to look backward, but that’s what we need to do to get set for this season.
A year ago, Bandon upset the No. 1 and one-loss Reedsport Brave in a fantastic baseball game where Braydon Freitag and Dallas McGill were essentially unhittable until a single mistake cost Reedsport the game and Bandon advanced.
Now, a year later, Bandon is young with a bunch of young players stepping up in lieu of a few seniors who elected not to play and an early injury to Freitag, Bandon’s standout junior.
“We’re not looking backward anymore,” Farrell said. “Those guys are gone, forget about ‘em. Time to step up and go. We still got our dudes, so I think we’ll be doing just fine.”
It was a slow start to its season, though.
After winning its season debut, Bandon lost its next six with the combined record of those six teams being 32-10.
It’s a tough early schedule, but not one that has daunted Farrell or the young Tigers.
Some of those early struggles are starting to be worked out.
In a 12-2 win over Coquille, Bandon got contributions from all over the place.
Josh Minkler threw 5 2/3 innings after missing the spring break trip, and wasn’t his sharpest, Farrell said, but competed and still managed (nine) strikeouts and just one earned run, though he did walk seven.
“He was in there competing,” Farrell said. “He wasn’t exactly sharp, and he knew it, but he was battling.”
That brings us to the offense.
Bandon lashed 11 hits Tuesday night in its best offensive performance of the young season.
It can be easy for a team to rely on its best player for offensive sparks. But without that middle-of-the-order stud, the onus is on the young guys to step up.
That happened Tuesday. Coby Smith has been consistently hitting the ball, and a Bandon senior, Hunter Hausler, is “starting to come along.” Cooper Lang, a freshman, has been hitting the ball. Johnny Helms has become a lineup mainstay and Brynn Green is among the team leaders in RBI despite just starting baseball this year.
To be entirely obvious, the more guys who hit, the better the team plays.
“Some of the other older guys haven’t found their groove yet,” Farrell said. “It’s been good to see the sophomores and freshmen (step up). I think we’re rounding out great. I think we’re sitting kind of good.”
The 2A/1A Special District 5 figures to come down, again, between Bandon and Reedsport, and the Tigers are gunning for the title.
That game last year gave Bandon some institutional confidence and momentum in that regard, and, to Farrell, it’s simply about looking forward and winning ballgames.
“We’re playing for the title, is how I feel,” Farrell said. “We just gotta show up on those two Reedsport days.”
Bandon hosts St. Paul on Wednesday, then does the same with Toledo on Friday. Both games are at 4:30 p.m.