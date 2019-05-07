Bandon’s baseball team enters the final week of the regular season looking for momentum for the playoffs after being held to one hit by Reedsport ace Dallas McGill in a 5-0 loss on Tuesday.
The Tigers almost certainly are headed to the postseason, barring a collapse in their final three games against teams lower in the standings — Siletz Valley on Friday, Myrtle Point on Monday and Waldport on Tuesday. But without moving up a couple spots form their current No. 20 in the power rankings, they will be on the road to open the Class 2A-1A playoffs. The top 10 teams get byes and the next 12 play in the opening round, with the teams ranked 11th through 16th hosting.
But the Tigers still need to sharpen a few things up, and to stay sharp.
““I was more upset with our defensive energy,” coach Jay Ferrell said after Tuesday’s loss. “We just don’t have that evergy. We’re not in the game. We’re reminding guys to back up plays every inning.”
It’s the second time Bandon has played Reedsport relatively close — the Brave are on an 18-game winning streak but only beat the Tigers by one run the first time. But the Tigers need to take the next step with the postseason looming.
“You gotta gear up. It’s time to figure it out,” Ferrell said. “And it surprises me more about — we have a good practice yesterday then show up flat as a pancake today. How do you have more energy for practice than a Reedsport game?”
Bandon didn’t get a hit off McGill until the seventh inning. Braydon Freitag was solid on the mound for the Tigers, holding Reedsport to four runs in the first five innings. The Tigers also made a few solid plays on defense behind him.
They just couldn’t come through on offense. McGill had 17 strikeouts. Bandon had two batters get on by walk and none of the three who reached base got as far as second.
“Give all the credit to Mr. McGill,” Ferrell said.
Bandon beat Gold Beach 13-3 in its other game the past week. Jake Watjen had a three-run double and four RBIs in the win. Ethan Hultin scored three runs and Coby Smith and Josh Minkler two.
Softball
Bandon avenged one of its losses from the first half of the league season when it won at Reedsport 15-6 on Tuesday.
Now the Tigers need to become big Reedsport fans Thursday when the Brave host third-place Coquille. If Reedsport can beat the Red Devils the three teams will have the same losses — one against each other as well as no wins against either league-leading Toledo or second-place Waldport — as they battle for the league’s third playoff spot.
The Tigers finished a good week that also included a 22-2 win against Gold Beach and aa 12-2 nonleague win against South Umpqua’s JV team.
Against Reedsport, Traylin Arana had an inside-the-park home run among four hits and scored three runs with four RBIs. Dedra Foster had three hits, two runs and three RBIs and Foster, Kadence Teel and Angie Morones each had doubles. Teel had two RBIs and Morones two runs as the Tigers collected 14 hits in all.
Against Gold Beach, Foster had a grand slam, a triple, three runs and eight RBIs. Arana, Liz Gallagher and Kortney Ferreri scored three runs each.
Bandon visits Siletz Valley on Friday and finishes the regular season next week with games against Myrtle Point at home on Monday and Waldport on the road Tuesday.