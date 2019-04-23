Bandon’s baseball team has positioned itself well for a playoff spot, improving to 5-2 at the midway point of the Sunset Conference season.
The Tigers are three games ahead of fourth-place Waldport in the wins column after blanking the Irish 10-0 on Tuesday.
Josh Minkler drove in three runs with a pair of singles, Coby Smith scored three times, Braydon Freitag had two runs and Ethan Pounder had a two-run single in the win.
Jason Wilhite was stellar in the win, allowing two hits while striking out nine and needing just 66 pitches for the five innings.
The win capped a week in which Bandon beat Myrtle Point 15-3 and split a doubleheader with North Douglas, winning 2-0 and losing 2-1 in a pair of pitching gems for both teams.
Though Bandon is in good shape for one of the league’s three playoff spots, coach Jay Ferrell said he urged his team after the game there is still a lot of work to do.
“We’ve got to get better,” he said.
Bandon visits Coquille on Friday and then Toledo on Tuesday, when the Tigers might have a chance to catch the Boomers and move into a tie for second place.
Softball
Bandon got a pair of wins, over Siletz Valley (20-0) and Myrtle Point (14-3) before losing to Waldport 15-2, leaving the Tigers 4-3 at the midway point of the league season.
The Tigers hit the ball well in their two wins, and did everything well at Myrtle Point.
“We played much better than we did last Friday when there was no school,” coach Brandon Gallagher said. “The difference today, I think, is we got together early nad had a team lunch and just had some fun as a team.
“So when we showed up in Myrtle Point, we were ready to play.”
Waldport found a bunch of holes in the Bandon defense on Tuesday, though, as the Irish affirmed their spot in second place behind top-ranked Toledo. Dedra Foster had a pair of doubles, but the team only had one other hit.
“Their pitcher threw a great game and kept my hitters off balance and let the freshmen know that they have to be ready to face some tough pitchers and not sit back and be scared,” Gallagher said.
Foster had a home run against Myrtle Point and Foster, Traylin Arana and Trinitie Long-Hindman all had three runs against Siletz Valley.
The Tigers will need a strong finish to earn one of the three playoff spots.
“The second half of league starts Friday for us, so we need to get the stuff that isn’t working for us working and hopefully we can go on a run and finish out the season (on a high note),” Gallagher said.
The softball schedule mirrors the baseball schedule, with the Tigers at Coquille on Friday and then at Toledo on Tuesday.