Bandon’s baseball team wasn’t able to get a breakthrough win Tuesday against Toledo as the Tigers missed a chance to move into a tie for second place in the Sunset Conference, falling to the host Boomers 8-1.
The Tigers still are in good shape for a spot in the Class 2A-1A playoffs, sitting in third place in the league standings, but had hoped to get a boost in the power rankings with a win over the Boomers. At its current No. 19, Bandon would start the playoffs on the road.
“We’re just searching for a way to inspire these kids,” coach Jay Ferrell said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team.”
Bandon was hurt by mental and physical mistakes against Toledo, and Ferrell said that started Friday, when the Tigers beat Coquille 9-3, but didn’t’ play sharp.
The Tigers had five errors against Coquille and struck out 12 times at the plate.
Braydon Freitag was a highlight with a single, double and triple and two runs against Coquille. He also scored the run in Tuesday’s loss.
Johnny Helms had a two-run single for Bandon on Friday and Jake Watjen drove in the game’s first run.
Softball
Bandon lost both its games in the past week, falling to Coquille 6-1 and to league-leading Toledo 13-0.
The loss to Coquille was a damaging one for Bandon’s playoff hopes, since the Red Devils join the Tigers and Reedsport in battling for the league’s third spot in the playoffs behind Toledo and Waldport.
Coquille has three losses, Reedsport four and Bandon five. The Red Devils still have to play Reedsport and both Toledo and Waldport. Reedsport also still has to play Toledo and Bandon still has to play Waldport, as well as a big game next week at Reedsport.
The Tigers got their first two runners on against Coquille, but couldn’t score. They also had two runners on without scoring in the fourth and sixth and didn’t get their run until the seventh, when Carlee Freitag walked and came home on a grounder by Liz Gallagher.
“They didn’t bring the energy today,” coach Brandon Gallagher said. “They came out flat. They’re still learning how to battle.
“The freshmen and sophomores have to learn how to come out ready to play.”
Facing the big stretch of games that Bandon need to win to stay in playoff contention.
“Every game from her on out is critical,” Gallagher said. “If we come out flat, any team can beat us.”
But the coach still has hope for the season, if the Tigers can turn things around.
“We’re not out of it,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep at it.”