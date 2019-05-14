Bandon had a handful of state qualifiers at the district track meet in Grants Pass on Friday and Saturday, including freshman Holly Hutton, who won a pair of games.
The Class 2A meet starts Friday at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. It will be held in conjunction with the Class 1A meet, while the bigger schools have their state meet at Mount Hood Community College.
Hutton won the 1,500 in 5 minutes, 17.04 seconds, and also won the 3,000 with a time of 11:37.03.
Bandon had two other girls qualify for state. Aunika Miller, a freshman like Hutton, was second in the 800 with a time of 2:45.16.
Kennedy Turner was the other state qualifier for Bandon’s girls, posting a big personal best in the javelin to finish second with a throw of 111-4.
Hunter Angove, another freshman, finished second in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 1 inch for Bandon. Jared Duval, a senior, was second in the 800 with a time of 2:09.04.
Duval also placed third in the 3,000 (10;23.84), with Marino Santoro fifth (10:58.66).
Other Bandon boys to place included Jack Davis, who was sixth in the 100 (12.48). Will Freitag was fourth in the 400 (55.50). Aero Franklin finished fourth in the 1,500 (4:52.69). Nathan Vineyard was seventh in the 1,500 (4:57.72) and eighth in the 800 (2:24.45). Trevor Angove crossed the line seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (48.38).
Bandon also was fourth in the 4x100 relay with the team of Davis, Wyatt Dyer, Cayton SInay and Freitag finishing in 47.36. The Tigers also were fourth in the 4x400 relay with the group of Davis, Duval, Freitag and Andrew Robertson finishing in 3:47.61.
In the throwing events, Mike Wegner was sixth in the discus (101-3) and Sinay was seventh in the javelin (119-11).
Trevor Angove was third in the triple jump (39-5) and Hunter Angove was seventh in the high jump (5-0).
For Bandon’s girls, Shannon Smith was fifth (5:26.57) and Aunika Miller seventh (6:17.24) in the 1,500. Smith was sixth (12:47.35) and Hannah Wayne seventh (15:05.39) in the 3,000.
Hannah Blackard was seventh in the 100 (31.03). Maggie Keller was seventh in the 100 hurdles (25.75). Turner was fifth (52.88) and Jenny Himmelrick eighth (56.98) in the 300 hurdles.
Bandon placed third in the 4x400 relay. The team of Miller, Turner, Smith and Hutton finished in 4:42.84.
Miller finished third in the high jump (4-2).
Bandon’s girls finished fourth in the team race, won by Lakeview. The Tigers were fifth among the boys in a team race won by Lost River.