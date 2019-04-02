Bandon’s track team has a much different feel this year, lacking the veterans of recent years.
But the Tigers are loaded with potential, which was on display Tuesday in the annual Coos County Meet at Marshfield High School.
“They’ve had a great attitude,” Bandon coach Brent Hutton said. “We’ve really been preaching team, because that’s what it’s about this year.
“We don’t have superstars.”
The Tigers did have several solid placers in the county meet, though.
For the boys, Jared Duval placed second in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 10.28 seconds). Trevor Angove was second in the high jump (5-4) and triple jump (40-5 ¾). Twin brother Hunter was fifth in the pole vault (10-0).
In the 1,500, Nathan Vineyard was fourth 94:48.23) and Charlie Ells sixth (4:59.86). Ells was fifth in the 3,000 (11:01.65).
Jack Davis was sixth in the 400 (1:00.04).
The Tigers also got a win in the 4x100 relay when they were the only team to get the baton all the way around the track without an exchange out of a zone. The group of Wyatt Dyer, Will Freitag, Cayton Sinay and Davis finished in 48.65. The Tigers were third in the 4x400 relay, with Freitag, Duval, Dyer and Sinay running 3:53.68.
For the girls, Holly Hutton was second in the 1,500 (5:26.50) and third in the 800 (2:41.46). Aunika Miller was third in the 3,000 (12:48.81) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:46.50). Shannon Smith was fourth in the 800 (2:42.27). Kennedy Turner was fourth in the javelin (95-8) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (56.51).
Bandon was third in the 4x400 relay with the group of Smith, Miller, Hutton and Naomi Martin finishing in 4:51.68.
The Tigers compete Saturday at Roseburg in the Bigfoot Pepsi’s Jim Robinson Invitational and are at Marshfield next Saturday again for the Prefontaine Rotary Invitational.
“It’s really different with young kids,” Brent Hutton said. “They’ve done really well.
“It’s going to be a new experience this season to see where we can go with it.”