Ed Atkinson, a regular at Bandon Crossings Golf Course south of Bandon, had a hole-in-one earlier this month.
The 84-year-old Atkinson aced the 11th hole for his fourth career ace.
He used a 5-wood to ace the 140-yard hole.
The shot was witnessed by playing partners Mike Withrow and Mike Dobney.
Crossings Cup
Phil Shoaf and Richard Stefiuk are the leaders in the annual race for the Crossings Cup four weeks into the program, which includes Casual Fridays games leading up to a match play tournament at the end of the season.
Shoaf and Stefiuk both have amassed 30 points while Carter Borror has 25, Mark Nortness 23 and Dewey Powers and Bob Webber 22 each.
The course has weekly Casual Fridays and Wacky Wednesdays games and also has added a Saturday skins game.
Bandon Crossings
Casual Fridays
April 17
You vs. Par
Stableford Points — Carl Mark 7, Luke Thornton 6, Brian Boyle 5, Stu Blasius 3, Wim McSpadden 3, Phil Shoaf 2, Richard Stefiuk 1, Dewey Powers 1, Mark Nortness 1, Robert Webber 0, Wayne Everest 0, Marilyn Pothier 0, Gerard Ledoux 0, Brandon Skytta 0, Marty Stephens 0, Toby Stanley -1, Bob Wirsing -1, Val Nemcek -1, Brian Gibson -1, Jim Wakeman -1, Bryan Church -1, Todd Tripp -2, Clayton Dieu -2, John Ohanesian -2, Ray Fabien -3, Tom Gant -3, Rich Iverson -3, Sam McCullough -3, Craig Ford -5, Michael Shields -5, Jay Givan -5, Daryl Robison -5, Roy Dean -5, Craig Praus -5, Donny Hiebing -5, Phil Bennett -5, Peter Erenfeld -6, John Johnston -6, Eric OBerbeck -6, Ryan Wall -6, Neal Cahoon -8, Chris Joseph -8, Rick Evans -9.
Closest to Pin — Eric Oberbeck (No. 6), Cody Stoffel (No. 9), Stu Blasius (No. 11), Richard Stefiuk (No. 14), Phil Shoaf (No. 17).
Crossings Cup Points leaders (Top 15, through four events): Phil Shoaf 30, Richard Stefiuk 30, Carter Borror 25, Mark Nortness 23, Dewey Powers 22, Bob Webber 22, Dave Kimes 18, Mitch McCullough 18, Brian Gibson 16, Neal Cahoon 15, Toby Stanley 15, Brian Boyle 13, Chip England 13, Luke Thornton 13, Gerry Ledoux 12, Ed Tyner 12.
Saturday Skins Game
Gross Skins — Adam Burlison (birdie on No. 3), Christian Boudreau (birdie on No. 8), Kent Harper (birdie on No. 9), Donny Hiebring (eagle on No. 4).
Net Skins — Adam Burlison (birdie on No. 3), Brandon Skytta (eagle on No. 18), Brett McGilvery (eagle on No. 17), Richard Stefiuk (birdie on No. 1), Bucky Deters (Eagle on No. 13).
Closest to Pin — Dan Van Donk (No. 6), Richard Setefiuk (No. 9), Greg Harless (No. 11), Tim Palmer (No. 14), Brett McGilvery (No. 17).
