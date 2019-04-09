Bandon’s track team had a handful of placers in the Bigfoot Pepsi’s Jim Robinson Invitational at Roseburg on Saturday.
Competing against a bunch of bigger schools and many of the state’s top athletes, the Tigers got their best finish from freshman Trevor Angove, who finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 7 inches.
Kennedy Turner was eighth in the girls javelin (95-9) while Bandon’s only other placers came in the afternoon sessions of the middle distance races — Shannon Smith was fourth in the girls 800 (2:42.57) and Nathan Vineyard was sixth in the 1,500 (4:48.36) and eighth in the 800 (2:21.21).
Bandon placed seventh in the 4x400 girls relay with the team of Smith, Miller, Turner and Holly Hutton finishing in 4:38.52.
Hutton was one spot from placing in the evening 1,500, finishing ninth with a new best of 5:24.30.
Among other Bandon competitors, Jack Davis was 23rd in the 100 with a new best of 12.20 seconds and Will Freitag was 29th (12.84). Davis also was 25th in the 200 (25.80) with Avalos Orlando 32nd (29.80).
Andrew Robertson was 22nd (58.28) and Cayton Sinay 24th (59.08) in the 400.
Aero Franklin was 17th in the evening 1,500 in 4:47.80. Charlie Ells was 16th in the afternoon 1,500 (5:10.62). Marino Santoro was 12th (11:02.48) and Ells 15th (11:29.92) in the afternoon 3,000.
Trevor Angove was 18th in the 300 hurdles (47.05).
The Tigers took 11th in the 4x100 relay (48.03) and the 4x400 relay (3:52.57).
In the field events, Mike Wegner was 37th (27-8) and Conner Sparks 38th (20-2) in the shot put. Wegner was 32nd (91-11) and Robertson 34th (89-5) in the discus. Wyatt Dyer was 31st (116-6_ and Wegner 34th (107-3) in the javelin.
Sinay was 17th (17-4 ¾) and Quinn McGagin 22nd (16-10 ¾) in the long jump. McGagin was 27th in the triple jump (32-0 1/2).
For the girls, Hannah Blachard was 25th in the 100 (15.18) and 22nd in the 200 (31.92).
Turner was 17th (56.06) and Jenny Himmelrick 21st (1:01.54) in the 300 hurdles while Maggie Keller was 29th in the 100 hurdles (28.49).
The Tigers placed 15th in the 4x100 relay (1:01.35).