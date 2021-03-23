Two teams tied for first place in the recent Four Person Cha Cha Cha golf tournament at Bandon Crossings.
The group from Bandon Crossings and the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge including Ed Tyner, Dan Berg, Tressa Berg and John Loverin tied a team from the Umpqua Valley Golf Association including Mike Rhodes, Tracy Couch, John McFarland and Jason Mann with net scores of 13-under par.
The family team of Jeff, Marie, Peyton and Jackson Simonds was third at 11-under. Two teams tied for fourth at 10-under: John Raines, Mike Connelly, Brian Delcollo and Ron Sanders; and Grady Walker, Ed Sherwood, Jeff Brock and Mike Reynolds.
Team Results
Low Net — Mike Rhodes, Tracy Couch, John McFarland and Jason Mann, -13; Ed Tyner, Dan Berg, Tressa Berg and John Loverin, -13; Marie Simonds, Jeff Simonds, Peyton Simonds and Jackson Simonds, -11; John Raines, Mike Connelly, Brian Delcollo and Ron Sanders, -10; Grady Walker, Ed Sherwood, Jeff Brock and Mike Reynolds, -10; Bobby Cox, Greg Harless, Gerry Ledoux and John Miles, -6; Jim Wakeman, Richard Stefiuk, Chip England and Wim McSpadden, -6; David Friedland, Bryan Church, Kent Harper and Steven Messer, -5; Jim Sylvester, Val Nemcek, Ray Fabien and David Kimes, -1; Andrew Simpson, Tyler Mulkey, Cody Nutsch and Chad Turner, +4; Judy Miles, Rhonda Gore, Clyde Gore and Kendall Biggs, +11; Shawna Webster, Jon Gysbers, Jaxsun Gysbers and Steven Messer, +12.
Gross Skins — Bryan Church (birdie on 4 and birdie on 12), Greg Harless (eagle on 3), John Miles (birdie on 8), Mike Connelly (birdie on 11), Tyler Mulkey (birdie on 2), Jeff Simonds (birdie on 14).
Net Skins — Greg Harless (eagle on 3), John Miles (eagle on 8), Jackson Simonds (eagle on 17).
Closest to Pin (0-13 handicap) — Jeff Simonds (No. 6), Kent Harper (No. (9), Mike Connelly (No. 11), Greg Harless (No. 14), Bobby Cox (No. 17).
Closest to Pin (14+ handicap) — John Loverin (No. 6), Grady Walker (No. 9), John Raines (No. 11), Judy Miles (No. 14), Dan Berg (No. 17).
