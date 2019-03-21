LANGLOIS — The Langlois Lions will host their Famous Spaghetti Feed Saturday, April 6, at the Lions Club, 48136 on Floras Lake Loop, Langlois. This benefit event is earmarked for the club's 2019 Pacific High School $1,000 scholarship. The event promises to be a lot of fun and all for a good cause.
Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with the dessert auction to follow. The dinner menu includes spaghetti with gourmet sauce, fancy coleslaw, garlic bread and drinks (coffee, tea and punch). A vegetarian option will be available. Cost for dinner is by donation.
Additionally community members are cordially invited to bring a favorite dessert, maybe even a world famous one to be donated to the auction, even if they can't attend, it will be appreciated. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, or starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The community generosity and the donations add to the event and help make a qualified senior student at Pacific High School happy, especially when planning their futures.
For more information, call 541 348-2507.