BANDON – Visitors are welcome once again at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
“After much deliberation, it has been decided that it would be in the best interest of our community and our patients to relax our visitation practices,” said Chief Nursing Officer Cori Valet.
For the safety of patients and staff, visitors have not been allowed at SCHHC since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with certain exceptions.
As of Dec. 1, patient visitation is once again permitted.
The updated hospital visitation policy stipulates that visiting hours will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. One visitor at a time will be allowed per patient, with a maximum of three visitors per day, per patient.
In addition, the Hospital Gift Shop is now open to the public. One visitor at a time will be allowed in the Gift Shop.
All visitors must pass a health screening at the entrance to the building and must wear a mask at all times.
“Please keep in mind that there may still be individual situations where exceptions may apply," Valet said. “For example, a child requiring the care of a parent or guardian, or a patient at end-of-life may be allowed more visitors. Please consult the charge nurse on the Med-Surg unit for any questions regarding special visitation circumstances.”
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is located at 900 11th St. SE in Bandon. For more information, call 541-347-2426.
