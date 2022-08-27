Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor, whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet United States Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) and other regulatory requirements.
Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s laboratory has earned COLA Inc. accreditation to provide quality service to its patients.
“The standards your laboratory maintains demonstrate your commitment to quality,” wrote William Kobler, MC, FAAFP, chair of the COLA Board of Directors to Cynthia Kessler, SCHHC lab manager. “Your emphasis on quality leads to reliable test results which are essential in assuring excellence in patient care. We also compliment your laboratory staff for its dedication and continued support of COLA standards.
“Congratulations on earning COLA accreditation. We look forward to a long and productive working relationship with you and your laboratory personnel,” Kobler wrote.
COLA, Inc. is a physician-directed organization whose purpose is to promote health and safety through accreditation and educational programs. In 1993, COLA was granted deemed status by CMS to provide laboratory accreditation. As a leading laboratory accreditor in the United States, COLA is the only laboratory accreditation provider that operates its accreditation program in accordance with a quality management system certified to ISO 9001:2015. This means we offer our customers a unique, standardized program and staff dedicated to satisfaction and laboratory quality. Our surveyors and technical advisors are guided by a coaching approach and uncomplicated quality engineered processes. Laboratories of all types and sizes are evaluated and mentored to produce accurate test results and meet CLIA regulations.
COLA Inc. is approved by the federal government and sponsored by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the American College of Physicians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In