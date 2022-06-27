Leah Hyman, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s lead mammography technologist, knows how to make people feel at ease, often using her sense of humor. That’s almost required in a position where patients can sometimes feel vulnerable during an appointment.
Leah’s patient-centered care is one reason she was chosen as SCHHC clinical Employee of the Month for May.
Leah joined SCHHC in October 2017 in the hospital’s medical imaging department. She has held various positions as she received additional certifications. In addition to lead mammography technologist, Leah is also one of the radiology technologist IV staff members.
“Leah consistently exhibits core values such as teamwork by coming together to help others in time of need, boosting morale during challenging times and providing compassionate, patient-centered care,” stated her nomination.
“She is always respectful and very responsive to patients’ needs. Leah shows such dedication to the Medical Imaging team by her day-to-day quality of work. She is a shining example of a great technologist offering the best care for our patients at SCHHC.”
Leah is kind of an overachiever. She works two full-time jobs - three days at SCHHC and two-to-three days at Santiam Hospital near Albany, where she lives. She is also working on her master’s degree in educational psychology.
At a previous job she worked as radiology program director, where she became interested in educational psychology.
“I wanted to understand how people learn,” she said. “It really did help.”
Leah graduated in 2007 with an associate’s degree in radiology and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2008 in business management with an emphasis on radiographic science. She then worked at Whitman Hospital in Colfax, Wash., for four years, then decided to pursue her master’s degree. She has also taught human development as a teaching assistant at Washington State University.
From there, she moved to Oregon and worked as a clinical coordinator at a college, then worked remotely for SCHHC before coming on site.
“I like everything that goes along with the position, not just mammography, but working on policy and doing numbers – a whole bunch of things that feed into it that keep me interested and engaged,” Leah said.
“I enjoy the fact that it’s a smaller hospital where there is less red tape when I need to talk to a doctor,” she added. “I work with Dr. (Philip) Keizer, who I really like.”
Leah also added that medical imaging department manager Deb Backman is “an amazing person to work with. There’s a lot of communication back and forth to get things accomplished.”
“It’s a good place. A really good place,” she said of SCHHC.
Leah grew up in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and moved to the United States to be with her partner of now 20 years, Victoria, who she met at WSU when Victoria was a graduate student working on her PhD in Sociology.
In her spare time, Leah and Victoria do animal rescue, “but we fail every time because we keep the animals,” Leah said. They have four dogs, one cat and three birds. “Our latest dog rescue was a bulldog named after my mother Lucy.” She said.
Leah said their most relaxing moments are spent watching TV or movies. They are currently watching “Shining Girls.”
“We have every streaming service,” she said.
Leah is also a Star Wars and Star Trek fan and loves the royals, recently enjoying Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee celebrations.
“It’s a big part of Canada so a big part of me and means a lot,” she said of the Queen.
