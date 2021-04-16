BANDON - Helping everyone eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a top priority for Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon.
So when the opportunity arose for a joint partnership with McKay’s Market along Oregon’s South Coast, SCHHC was ready to go.
All McKay’s employees in Curry, Coos, Douglas and Lincoln counties have been offered the vaccine during on-site clinics scheduled over the next couple of weeks. That’s 382 people, plus eligible family members, who can get the vaccine at their workplace at no charge to them.
Those unable to make it on vaccination days will have priority scheduling at any of the Southern Coos Health District vaccine clinics.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the vaccine can get those answered by onsite healthcare professionals during the clinics. The hospital will be administering Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines to McKay’s employees.
The vaccination clinics kicked off with McKay’s Chief Operating Officer Kevin Murray, who received his shot on Thursday, April 8, at the Bandon store. Several other Bandon store employees received vaccinations as well.
At the beginning of the pandemic, several McKay’s workers company-wide resigned due to the very real fear of getting deathly ill with COVID-19.
Murray said as essential workers, employees have been questioning when it would be their turn to get vaccinated. They understood the need to take care of elderly community members first, but were frustrated not knowing when they could be protected.
On April 5, the Oregon Health Authority made the vaccine available to all essential workers.
“We’ve been hearing for a few weeks from our Oregon Legislative Committee … that frontline workers kept getting pushed down the list, and we finally had a date so we knew it was coming,” Murray said. “We’re just thankful that Southern Coos Hospital was willing to step up and help make it easier for our people to get the vaccine.”
Murray added that he thinks employees are happy to finally have the opportunity to be vaccinated so they can eventually work without masks.
“Everybody will be glad to put them away and get back to normal,” Murray said.
SCHHC CEO Eugene Suksi is pleased with the partnership and hopes it encourages others to follow suit.
“I believe it is important that we provide access to the vaccine for essential workers in jobs with high public contact, for the safety of both those essential workers and the public at large, so a collaboration with McKay’s makes good sense,” Suksi said.
“We are quite happy that Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center can vaccinate the workers at McKay’s and especially pleased that we will start with the employees of our local Bandon store.”
If you have a Bandon business and would like to explore site vaccination for your essential workers, please contact Karen Stafford at SCHHC, 541-347-2426, ext. 225.
