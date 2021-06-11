Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the Red Cross bus located in the parking lot of the hospital at 900 11th St. SE.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call Amy Moss Strong at 541-329-1038, email amossstrong@southerncoos.org or sign up online redcrossblood.org and use this sponsor code: SouthernCoosHosp.
“Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said hospital CEO Eugene Suksi. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals, including our hospital here in Bandon, have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Suksi added. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.
Southern Coos Hospital’s mission is to provide quality healthcare with a personal touch. The hospital’s vision is to improve the health and viability of the community by working to be the best place for patients to receive care, for employees to work, and for providers to practice medicine.
