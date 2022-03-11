Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters shots to the community through the Multi-Specialty Clinic, by appointment. The Multi-Specialty Clinic is located on the SCHHC campus at 900 11th St. SE, Bandon.
SCHHC has the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters available. COVID vaccines and boosters will be available to Southern Coos Hospital Multi-Specialty Clinic patients and to the community at large, by appointment.
To receive a booster, patients must have had their initial COVID vaccination. Those seeking a booster vaccine will be required to bring their ID, insurance card, and COVID vaccination card to the appointment.
If patients have lost their card, a health care worker at the clinic will look up their vaccination record at their appointment.
The dates and times for the vaccine and booster clinic are as follows:
Friday, March 11: 8:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16: 8:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
Patients can register via this link: https://covid-boosters.eventbrite.com/ Or patients may register by calling the clinic at 541-329-0154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In