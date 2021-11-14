BANDON – Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is providing COVID boosters to the community through the Multi-Specialty Clinic, by appointment. The Multi-Specialty Clinic is located on the SCHHC campus at 900 11th St. SE, Bandon.
SCHHC has the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters available. COVID boosters will be available to Southern Coos Hospital Multi-Specialty Clinic patients and to the community at large, by appointment.
Patients must have had their initial COVID vaccination. Patients will be required to bring their ID, insurance card and COVID vaccination card to the appointment. If patients have lost their card, we will look up their vaccination record at their appointment.
The dates and times for the clinic are as follows:
Friday, Nov. 12: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Patients can register via this link: https://schhc_covid_boosters.eventbrite.com/ or by calling the clinic at 541-329-0154.
