Clinical Employee of the Month – Denise Ebenal
Denise Ebenal is Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s March Clinical Employee of the Month.
Ebenal is the hospital’s infection control nurse and has been leading the COVID-19 vaccination administration. She is also preparing to take over as the hospital’s employee health nurse.
Ebenal was nominated because she has “taken on these new challenges with enthusiasm and commitment to lead a strong program. She has worked extremely hard on this vaccination program for employees, family members, and our community at large.”
She was noted for coordinating with the admitting team for effective communication and registration processing and for “always providing great care in a positive, friendly and calming manner.”
Ebenal has been with SCHHC for 1½ years but also worked for the hospital about six years ago. In between, she worked for Bay Area Hospital for approximately four years.
Prior to attending nursing school in Utah, she graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, then taught physical science and life science for nine years in California, Nevada and Utah.
She and her husband moved to area because he grew up in the Medford area and always wanted to come back to Oregon. They fell in love with the South Coast. Ebenal grew up moving around with her family, as her father was in the Army. They settled in Utah when she was in the 8th grade.
The couple lives in Coos Bay, have been married for 25 years and have two sons and two daughters. The eldest son is 21 and attends BYU in Idaho. Their second son is 20 and is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Mississippi. Their eldest daughter is 18 and lives at home while attending Southwestern Oregon Community College through Winter Lakes High School. And their youngest daughter is 15 and a freshman in the same program at SWOCC through Winter Lakes.
In her spare time, Ebenal loves to walk on the beach and hike local trails, swim in local rivers and lakes (her favorite spot is Hall Lake) and just loves the outdoors in general. She also plays the piano and sings for personal enjoyment.
“I love my flexible schedule and my boss (Chief Nursing Officer) Cori Valet, and my co-workers,” Ebenal said. “I also enjoy infection prevention as it relates to microbiology and science in general.”
Non-Clinical Employee of the Month – Corina Chatman
Corina Chatman is Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s March Non-Clinical Employee of the Month.
Chatman works with the Environmental Services Team and has been with SCHHC since September 2017.
“Corina always shows up for work with a smile on her face,” states her nomination. “She takes time and care with her job tasks and picks up extra tasks whenever asked. On short notice, she can be counted on if called to help with specific EVS responsibilities.
“She always gives 100% and she goes above and beyond with her dedication to her job and SCHHC.”
Chatman has lived in Bandon since age 7 and attended Bandon High School. She previously worked at a few smaller motels in town, at Misty Meadows for about four years and at Bandon Fisheries, both in the former fisheries building in town, then in Charleston when plant operations moved there.
Chatman takes pride in cleaning things thoroughly and making sure there are no nooks or crannies untouched.
“I like detail work and deep cleaning,” she said.
Her three brothers and parents all still live in the area. In addition, Chatman has four children who grew up here but are now scattered, though “not too far.”
Her eldest daughter, Jessica and son, Chris Chatman, are in their 30s and her twins, Amy and Jake Schoonmaker, are 26.
Jessica lives in the area and works as a nurse at Bay Area Hospital. She previously worked in the emergency department at SCHHC. She is the mother of Chatman’s two grandchildren.
Amy lives in California and studies nursing and also worked for a few years at SCHHC, in the hospital’s lab.
Chatman loves Bandon and the opportunities it affords to be outside. She enjoys flowers and walking on the beach.
She is also a bookworm and especially loves mysteries, true crime novels and biographies.
“I like the people I work with and everybody here,” Chatman said. “It’s just a fantastic place, everybody is always in a good mood.
“I’ve been treated very well since I’ve been here,” she added.
