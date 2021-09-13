BANDON – The 13th annual Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Golf for Health Classic fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The event will be modified for COVID-19 safety measures and will not feature congregate activities such as the Friday night sponsor recognition dinner, silent or live auctions or the awards barbecue.
Instead, breakfast, provided by Coastal Mist Fine Chocolates and Desserts, will be packaged as grab-and-go, and the after-golf barbecue dinner, provided by Tony’s Northwest Smokehouse, will be served as a boxed meal. The auction will be held online and will feature many items generously donated by local merchants and individuals, including wine, restaurant certificates, themed baskets, lodging packages and more. Awards will also be presented in creative ways, including online. Winners’ names and photos will be published.
Although the event will not be quite the same as in year’s past, it still promises to be a glorious day at Bandon Crossings Golf Course for all involved.
“We will focus on the pure enjoyment of the game of golf,” said SCHF Executive Director Scott McEachern.
The 18-hold scramble with four-person teams tees off at 11 a.m. with to-go breakfast available at 9 a.m. There will be a putting content featuring a $100 prize, gross and net division winners, KP and Long Drive competitions, a $25,000 hold-in-one contest and a chance at a $1 Million Shot. Each golfer also receives a gift bag.
New this year and in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, will be the “Birdies Beat Cancer” challenge. Each golfing group pays $10 for every birdie they get during the tournament. The team with the most birdies will be awarded four bottles of wine donated by the Beverage Barn. All funds will benefit the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s efforts to raise cancer awareness.
Hosted by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the tournament raises funds to benefit Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. Equipment purchases and community health-related programs such as the school nurse program in the Bandon School District are just part of what the GFHC supports.
Sponsor or sign up now to play at the Golf for Health Classic to support quality health care at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. Sponsorships include at least one tournament entry fee, so get your team together. Visit www.southerncoos.org/bandongolfclassic email Scott McEachern at foundation@southerncoos.org or call 541-329-1040 to sign up today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In