Registration is underway for the 15th annual Golf for Health Classic, to be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
Hosted by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the tournament raises funds to benefit Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Each year, golfers and their families come to the Bandon Crossings for a weekend of golf and fun — all in support of providing the best healthcare on the southern Oregon coast.
Last year, the Golf for Health was a modified event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, the Southern Coos Health Foundation is excited to invite you and your family back to the greens for an enjoyable day, including:
4-Person Scramble format
Men & Women’s Longest Drive
Men & Women’s KP
Gross & Net divisions
Putting Contest
Chance at a Million Dollar Shot
Hole in One prizes
Swag bag of gifts for every player
Complimentary continental breakfast from Coastal Mist
Delicious Awards Barbecue meal from NW Smokehouse
Sponsoring the 2022 Southern Coos Health Foundation’s annual Golf for Health Classic is a special opportunity for local businesses to accomplish their philanthropic and marketing goals, while supporting high-quality healthcare in Bandon and on the southern Oregon coast.
Registration is currently underway for teams and players. SCHF is also seeking sponsors and procuring items for the event’s online silent auction.
Those interested can find registration information and sponsorship opportunities at www.southerncoos.org/bandongolfclassic or call Scott McEachern at 541-329-1040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In