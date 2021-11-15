BANDON – The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors has renewed its search for a permanent CEO. At the Oct. 27 meeting, the board completed its review of the job description and will post the position nationwide in hopes of onboarding a permanent CEO in 2022.
At the meeting, Board President Brent Bischoff, along with board members Norbert Johnson, Mary Schamehorn, Tom Bedell and Pam Hansen, voted unanimously to accept the revised CEO job description and post it on a variety of channels locally and nationwide. There is no application deadline on the posting as the job will remain open until filled. A recruiting firm will not be utilized at this point, although that is an option the Board did not exclude.
The recruitment process and application procedures will be published soon on the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center website and advertised in various medical trade journals and job posting sites.
In other business, the board:
Heard from Interim CEO Debi Ellis that the hospital will be offering COVID-19 boosters at its Multi-Specialty Clinic to patients and the community, by appointment. All three vaccines are available. The dates for the clinics are 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24. To register, visit https://schhc_covid_boosters.eventbrite.com/ or call the clinic at 541-329-0154.
Ellis announced that Quality and Risk Manager Barbara Snyder is looking into DNV Certification, a hospital accreditation service, for SCHHC. Snyder gave a presentation on the topic. Accreditation supports hospitals and other healthcare organizations to optimize performance, enhance patient safety and improve trust in the healthcare system.
A wage comparative survey with peers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Nevada has been conducted in order to align SCHHC’s pay with industry averages. Historically, SCHHC has been behind industry averages. New pay scales are currently being implemented by department.
Heard from Chief Nursing Officer Cori Valet that the nursing department has hired a new nurse practitioner, Obiri Yeboah, who will begin seeing patients in January. Yeboah specializes in geriatric care. He is originally from Ghana and has lived in the Brookings area for the past 10 years, working as an NP at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City, Calif. He and his wife have two daughters.
The hospital continues to add to its clinical staff with a focus on “hiring for fit,” meaning placing the right people in the right positions to create positive employee experiences and staff retention. Some contract/travel nurses are still being utilized, but the hospital is down from eight contract/travel nurses to four, Valet reported.
“It’s so important that staff is happy with what they do,” Valet said. “We want the word out there that Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center treats its employees well and that they are compensated well.”
Heard from Chief Financial Officer Jeremiah Dodrill that the firm of Moss Adams has completed its final audit fieldwork and has some remaining work to do prior to presenting its audit findings and results at the November board meeting.
Dodrill reported that it is still unclear how much funding the hospital will receive from the CARES Act Provider Relief Funds, but the finance department has completed its application for distribution of the funds.
Gross revenues for September were higher than budgeted expectations, Dodrill reported. Lab volumes continued to be strong and there was also an increase in Emergency Department volumes in September. Imaging volumes were slightly below budgeted expectations. In-patient and swing bed volumes and revenues were higher than budgeted.
Overall, total operating revenues were slightly higher than budgeted, and operating expenses were higher than budgeted. An operating loss for September was due to higher-than-expected expenses in contract/travel nurses.
Days Cash on Hand for September were 56.6, down from August at 66.2. The reduction in Days Cash on Hand is primarily due to the increase in net accounts receivable. The calculation of Days Cash on Hand specifically excludes CARES Act provider relief funds and restricted investments, Dodrill said.
Chief Information Officer and Southern Coos Health Foundation Executive Director Scott McEachern announced that the Golf for Health Classic raised $22,258 for the Foundation. There were 62 golfers and 37 sponsors. The Foundation’s year-end campaign will begin soon.
A complete video recording of the October regular SCHD Board meeting is available on the hospital’s website at http://www.southerncoos.org and on the hospital’s Facebook page.
The next regular Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The earlier date is due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
