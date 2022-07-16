Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of Dog Days of Summer. The show runs July, August and September.
An in-person reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the hospital. There will be live music and refreshments. Featured Artist is Jill Stockford, an accomplished artists whose colorful and whimsical paintings, often including dogs, have graced the walls of Southern Coos Hospital and other local art galleries.
Dog Days of Summer is the period between early July and early September when the hot sultry weather of summer usually occurs in the northern hemisphere. Ancient Romans calculated this time using the Dog Star, Sirius.
About the Artist
“Since I was a young child I was always very observant in everything around me in a very detailed way: colors, light and shadows, shapes, etc., and always daydreaming. I always loved to draw and had a passion for animals, especially dogs, my whole life. As I grew, my ability to draw came very naturally, and I was ahead of other children my age. I always figured I would grow up to be a veterinarian or an artist.
“My parents noticed my talent for art and encouraged it. By the time I got to the 5th grade, when you can join the school band, something each of my siblings had done, I asked for art lessons instead. Unfortunately, in our small town of Milton-Freewater in NE Oregon, art tutors or classes outside of school were not available, and my ability was ahead of the art taught in school. The best my parents could find was 4-H, which was more “crafts” than “art.”
“I had to teach myself and like many aspiring artists in the 1980s, I tuned into PBS and watched Bob Ross and Bill Alexander. I started with watercolor and tempera paints as a child, then worked my way up to acrylics by junior high. One day I painted a baby harp seal in my bedroom, laying on the floor, and gave it to my mom. She couldn’t believe how good it was for my age (6th grade at the time) and went to the school to talk to the art teacher. She asked if she would be willing to tutor me during recess. The art teacher agreed, but only if more students signed up so it wouldn’t be just me. I was more than happy for forfeit my recess and take an advanced art class. This was my introduction to acrylic painting and a path to hone my skills.
“By the time I got to high school, I breezed through all the art class electives they offered and could go no further in school. My mom was able to find an elderly lady in town who taught oil painting out of her garage one night a week. She taught me oil painting and more techniques as well as rules of composition.
“After high school, I moved to Oahu and attended BYU-Hawaii as an art major with an emphasis in oil painting. I majored in 2-D and minored in sculpture. I graduated in 1994 with a fine art degree and took a job in Honolulu as a free-hand artist, designing polyresin figurines for the tourist market. My dream for my future, and keep in mind I was an 80s teenager, was to either design album covers and concert T-shirts for heavy metal bands, or create creatures for horror and sci-fi movies in Hollywood, or do the matte paintings used as backgrounds in movies, or lastly be an animator for Disney cartoons. However, being in college in the early 1990s, Hollywood was at the cusp of using computer graphic imaging (CGI) and I was not techy, nor did I think a free-hand artist such as myself should let a computer do all the work. Had I pursued computer art I would be at the beginning of CGI in movies and working at Pixar or something (sigh).
“My life took a different path, though. I eventually returned to Oregon, painted some murals in Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla Washington (I have about 18 murals to my name), as well as a few in Salem, where I moved to and lived for 6 years, working as an adoption coordinator for the Humane Society. I did my art on the side.
“In 2005, I moved to Bandon with dreams of having my own little shop in Old Town to sell my art and sell fun things for dog lovers but that never happened either. I’ve worked as a driver for golf transportation, a courier, and ran the snack shack at Bandon Crossings golf course. Finally I realized I was going nowhere and took a dog grooming course, opened my own business in 2013 out of my home, and have been grooming dogs since.
“I continue to freelance my art and do commission pieces whenever I can. I began a series of paintings featuring specific Bandon sea stacks that reveal the rock’s namesake within the rock itself. I sell prints of these at The Big Wheel and they have been quite popular and in demand. I also found a niche in painting driftwood and sell those pieces at the Sassy Seagull in Old Town. Aside from that I enjoy participating in the Boardwalk Art Show and the hospital shows.
“I can paint any subject matter but have a fondness for painting dogs. I never acquired the skill set to do portraits of people, however, I can paint generic people. My art inspirations were Walt Disney and Chuck Jones for cartooning, and Norman Rockwell for his amazing gift of capturing everyday Americans and American life. Of the masters, I’ve always been fond of Michelangelo’s work in both painting and sculpture.
“I’ve given lessons in the past, once through a community college, and I’ve tutored in the past. Currently I have no space to teach art but am looking at possibly teaching out of my garage if I can work it out. I specialize in pet portraits and adore my dogs, as I never had kids. My dogs are my joys in life. So between having my own dog grooming business and working with dogs every day, but also being able to keep freelancing in art, I have the best of both passions. I may not have made it to Hollywood as an artist for the movies but that’s okay because I prefer my home state of Oregon so much more.”
-Jill Stockford
The Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Quarterly Art Shows continue to remain free to enter. Please consider donating to the Hospital’s Art Fund if you are able. For more information, email Scott McEachern at foundation@southerncoos.org or Amy Moss Strong at amossstrong@southerncoos.org. Please contact show organizers with specific art-related questions: Ava Richey, 541-297-6118 or Susan Lehman, 541-347-9888.
