South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, a protected natural area and center for coastal education, research, stewardship, and training, is now accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving on the South Slough Reserve Management Commission.
The Management Commission is the immediate governing body of South Slough Reserve. Members have a voice in operations, administrative rules, and activities. The Management Commission has guided decisions about trail expansion and enhancement, land restoration, and funding opportunities. Recently, the Management Commission approved a plan to restore 525 acres of forests, streams, and wetlands in the Reserve’s Wasson Creek watershed.
The nine members of the Management Commission are appointed by the governor for a four-year term to represent specific institutions, agencies, Tribes, and other groups. One designated member represents the public, a vacant seat South Slough Reserve is seeking to fill.
The Management Commission meets several times a year, usually in March, July, and November. Meetings typically last approximately two to three hours. Members may occasionally be asked to serve on South Slough Reserve committees or advise on significant initiatives.
Anyone interested in serving on the South Slough Reserve Management Commission should apply online by Friday, September 30. The selected member of the Management Commission will be announced October 2022.
Questions about the position or application can be directed to Bree Yednock, Reserve Manager, Bree.Yednock@dsl.oregon.gov, 541-888-8270 Ext. 302.
