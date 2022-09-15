South Slough Reserve

South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, a protected natural area and center for coastal education, research, stewardship, and training, is now accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving on the South Slough Reserve Management Commission.

The Management Commission is the immediate governing body of South Slough Reserve. Members have a voice in operations, administrative rules, and activities. The Management Commission has guided decisions about trail expansion and enhancement, land restoration, and funding opportunities. Recently, the Management Commission approved a plan to restore 525 acres of forests, streams, and wetlands in the Reserve’s Wasson Creek watershed.

