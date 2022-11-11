Library Auction Organizers

Bandon Library Director Christine Kingsbury, and Bandon Library Friends and Foundation vice president Cathy Larcom-Johnston and president Megan Maloney are hosting a new silent auction featuring vintage, new and collectible books as well as arts and crafts through Nov. 22.

 Photo by Breeana Laughlin

Bandon Library Friends and Foundation has a wide variety of items on display for their new silent auction now through Nov. 22 at the library.

Auction organizers said they tried to include “a little bit of everything” for the auction. The assortment of items up for sale includes collectible, vintage and signed books, as well as brand new fiction. There are also quilts and artwork on display.

