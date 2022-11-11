Bandon Library Friends and Foundation has a wide variety of items on display for their new silent auction now through Nov. 22 at the library.
Auction organizers said they tried to include “a little bit of everything” for the auction. The assortment of items up for sale includes collectible, vintage and signed books, as well as brand new fiction. There are also quilts and artwork on display.
Bandon Library Friends and Foundation vice president Cathy Larcom-Johnston and president Megan Maloney said the auction items would make great holiday gifts.
All of the items were donated and proceeds from the event will support the local library. Members of the friends’ nonprofit said while tax dollars keep the buildings open and the library staffed, the friends of the library support and donations gives them additional funding for books, DVD’s, magazines, furniture and other improvements, as well as innovative new programs.
“Basically we are here to support the library,” Maloney said.
Starting bids for auction items range between $5 and $325. Some auction items up for grabs include a photographic history of the Civil War in 10 volumes, vintage copies of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and George Orwell’s novel 1984 – which has been described as “chilling prophecy about the future.”
There are several books that have been signed by the author, as well as a like new “Lord of the Rings” special extended boxed set DVD.
The Bandon Library Friends and Foundation members said they enjoy the opportunity to support the library – which they consider to be an important part of the community.
“The library provides books and movies and music. They offer programs for children and for the community in general. It’s also a meeting place where people can come together,” Maloney said.
“It’s a safe place to come,” Larcom- Johnston added.
“It’s like traveling through the world when you are in the library. I just took someone on a tour who has been here for five years. She saw the exhibits of books up front, and I walked her around and we both noticed how wonderful the library is right now,” Larcom- Johnston said.
The Bandon Library has made many beneficial changes recently, according to the foundation members.
During the pandemic library staff were able to go through all of their books, and discarded many old books.
“That left room for them to buy new books. So it is an exciting time at the library,” Larcom-Johnston said.
In addition to the auction, the Bandon Library has been featuring story time for kids, a library readers’ book club, music concerts, free computer workshops and more.
“We are like the little engine that could,” Larcom-Johnston said. “We have done a lot of interesting things for being in a small community.”
The Bandon Library is located at 1204 11th St SW. For more information about the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation, go to www.bandonlff.org.
