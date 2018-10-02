MYRTLE POINT — Shiitake mushrooms have been reportedly claimed as the world’s healthiest food and are the second most harvested mushroom worldwide. Learn about the ecology of these mushrooms and how to grow these tasty edibles in your own woodland. In this hands-on class, you will inoculate a log with mushroom spores for at home production and cultivation. The workshop will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, OSU Extension Office, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. This event is sponsored by Women Owning Woodlands.
Cost is $10 per person and space is limited. To register, call at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or online at: http://bit.ly/CoosCountyForestry.