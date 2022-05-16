The community know them as the people in blue jackets with scopes enthusiastically talking with visitors about the amazing wildlife at Face Rock, Coquille Point and Simpson Reef. As SEA volunteers resume regular activities after being closed down due to COVID, they are preparing for a big comeback.
SEA’s proposal to the Rocky Habitat Management Strategy Site Designation for Coquille Point is coming to fruition. Coquille Point is on its way to being designated as a Marine Garden. The designation expands educational opportunities for our community and the thousands of visitors that travel to Bandon throughout the year.
For SEA to continue forward and launch on-site interpretation programs, they are currently seeking board members and volunteers to help carve out future goals and direction. As with any organization, SEA has had a few retirements and moves out of state during the pandemic. They are looking to grow their volunteer program on the overlooks as well as on the beach at critical times to help protect the rocky habitats, support public enjoyment and increase learning opportunities to maintain the integrity of the area.
If you are interested in joining the efforts, call Steve Garrett at 541-601-4603.
