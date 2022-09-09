In 2021, over 248,500 Americans were diagnosed with prostate cancer. Even as tremendous advancements are made in cancer research and treatment, prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among our nation’s fathers, sons, husbands and brothers.
Today, one in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime — often without any previous signs or symptoms.
During National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center rededicates its efforts to support those diagnosed with prostate cancer through research, education and access to prevention, treatment and follow-up care and support.
During the month of September, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center wants to help people take charge of their health and is offering free PSA testing with an order from a primary care provider. Get same day results.
Everyone is welcome to pick up a free Prostate Cancer Awareness pin in the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Gift Shop to support the cause!
While prostate cancer is a very serious disease, it has also become very survivable. In fact, over 3.1 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed at some points in their lives are still alive today. The key is early detection.
For those over the age of 50 (earlier if you have a family history) it is time to start discussing routine prostate cancer screenings as well as establishing baseline PSA levels with your primary care provider.
For more information and to make an appointment for a PSA test, call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426.
Together, we can increase awareness of this cancer, and improve the care and well-being of those impacted by this disease.
