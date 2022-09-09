Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

In 2021, over 248,500 Americans were diagnosed with prostate cancer. Even as tremendous advancements are made in cancer research and treatment, prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among our nation’s fathers, sons, husbands and brothers.  

Today, one in eight men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime — often without any previous signs or symptoms.  

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments