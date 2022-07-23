BANDON – Chris Cox works in the Information Systems Department at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. He was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for June.
Chris originally worked at SCHHC from November 2008 until August 2014, when he moved out of the area. He returned to SCHHC in September 2021 as a Systems Analyst I in the IS Department.
Chris was chosen as Employee of the Month because “from his first day, he has performed his job with a contagious positivity about him,” stated his nomination.
“He never gets flustered, regardless of the situation. He regularly pitches in to assist whenever he notices a need. Chris has a great work ethic, is always reliable and he displays a positive attitude as an employee who is happy to come to work.”
“Chris really shines every day in his role and is a vital member of the IS Department,” his nomination concluded.
