Chris Cox

BANDON – Chris Cox works in the Information Systems Department at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. He was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for June.

Chris originally worked at SCHHC from November 2008 until August 2014, when he moved out of the area. He returned to SCHHC in September 2021 as a Systems Analyst I in the IS Department.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments