BANDON – Jenny Pearcy started at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in December 2020 as an accountant in the finance/accounting department and immediately made an impact.
That’s one reason why she was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for February.
“Jenny is a terrific team player and will always jump in to help without being asked if she sees a need,” stated her nomination.
Pearcy also volunteers to help in other departments if opportunities arise. She successfully completes her tasks and responsibilities with efficiency on time or ahead of schedule.
“Jenny offers her friendly and patient style in all that she does to ensure accuracy as well as understanding with her teammates,” her nomination continued. “She always arrives to work with a smile and ready to roll with whatever the day brings. She consistently gives 100% every day. Jenny is a wonderful team player in the truest sense!”
As a staff accountant, Pearcy is responsible for monthly journal entries, account reconciliation, general ledger activities and month-end close. In addition, she is currently also filling in for the accounts payable department due to a staffing shortage.
Pearcy likes the organizational aspect of the job and enjoys problem solving.
“I like being able to work with all departments and bring everything together and close the books at month’s end,” she said.
Pearcy has a bachelor of arts in business administration from the University of Phoenix and has 20 years of accounting experience. She worked with Coca-Cola for 15 years, with 10 of that done remotely from California and here on the Southern Oregon coast.
She grew up in Garden Valley, located between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, but she has lived several places, including Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington and California. When her daughter Rebecca went off to college in 2020, she and her husband Chris decided to try a new adventure.
“We said, let’s get away from where everything is on fire all the time and we had been thinking about moving to the ocean,” she said. “We wanted to be somewhere within visiting distance of my daughter.”
Her daughter is studying graphic arts and interior design at Humboldt State University, which is about three hours away, so Pearcy started looking for jobs in the area. When she got the job at Southern Coos, she and Chris moved sight-unseen and bought property in Langlois. Chris is now building their house, which has taken two years to start due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. The property is located on a former sheep ranch and overlooks Floras Creek.
“We just love it there,” Pearcy said.
Pearcy likes the size of Southern Coos Hospital, coming from working for a large corporation that employs over 4,000 people.
“Everyone is eager to help out and support one another here,” she said. “That team atmosphere exists even outside of your department. Everyone is friendly and easy to work with.”
In her spare time, Jenny and Chris love to hike, kayak and just be outdoors. She also enjoys gardening and looks forward to planting a garden once the house is finished.
