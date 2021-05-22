Sherry Capobianco is Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s non-clinical Employee of the Month for April.
Capobianco joined the staff at SCHHC in June 2019 as lead dietary cook. During her time in the hospital’s dietary department, she progressed to dietary supervisor in March 2020, then dietary manager in September 2020.
Capobianco was nominated because during the past year, she has managed her team well despite being short-staffed, having equipment breakdowns and dealing with the ongoing pandemic. She has “gone above and beyond” to ensure her dietary staff has the necessary training, resources and tools to get the daily tasks completed.
Capobianco “keeps up the spirits of her team” by working extra hours in order to avoid staff burnout.
“Sherry understands the importance of positivity, which shines through every day,” her nomination states.
Capobianco grew up in Redding, Calif., and before moving to Bandon, lived in Sacramento, Calif., where she worked as a registered dental assistant for 11 years.
She and her family spent many vacations as pit crew for her father, Darrell Riddle, on the drag racing circuit up and down the northern California and Southern Oregon coast, where he races a 1948 Ford Anglia that he customized. She recalls fun times spent time at the Dunes in Florence with her parents.
Capobianco has also drag-raced and she and her husband Robert are avid Harley Davidson riders, spending a lot of their spare time out on their motorcycles. They also like to go to the sand dunes to ride motorcycles and quads.
“I’ve been up to 250 mph in a race car and 150 mph on a motorcycle. Those are my top speeds,” she said.
Other spare time has been spent remodeling the home they bought in Bandon.
Several years ago, her parents moved to Myrtle Point and she and her family soon followed, moving to Bandon after Robert got a job in engineering at SCHHC.
“I absolutely love it here,” Capobianco said.
When they arrived, Capobianco had planned to further her career as a dental hygienist, but it was cost-prohibitive to renew her license in Oregon, so she got a job in the dietary department at Pacific View Assisted Living in Bandon. She worked there for five years before being hired at SCHHC.
Capobianco’s brother and sister live in Redding and she has one son in Redding along with a granddaughter, 6, and grandson, 4. They have had many visits from family since moving to Bandon.
Capobianco loves working for SCHHC.
“I think the people who work throughout the hospital are amazing,” she said. “It’s awesome that they do so much for the community as well. I think that’s super important.”
“The teamwork and camaraderie that’s here, at least in my department, is just unbelievable,” she added.
