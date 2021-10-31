BANDON – The dietary department at any hospital is a busy place. There are patients who need three meals a day, plus snacks. There are employees who rarely leave campus during a long shift who count on the kitchen for meals. The dietary department is central to a hospital and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is no exception.
That’s why three members of the SCHHC Dietary Department have been named non-clinical Employees of the Month for September.
The SCHHC Dietary Department, as with other departments at the hospital and many other types of businesses, experienced a staffing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully staffed, the department should have five employees and a manager. However, at one point in the past couple of months, SCHHC’s dietary staff was down to three employees. That didn’t keep them from getting the job done.
In addition to the extra duties due to being short-staffed, the dietary staff and the entire hospital staff were shocked and deeply saddened when SCHHC’’s much-loved dietary manager Sherry Capobianco passed away after a devastating battle with COVID-19 in mid-September. The department’s morning cook, Bonnie Ragan, also fell ill, though is now back at work after her quarantine and recovery period.
That left three employees: Richard Haase, Stevie Bettelyoun and Everett Bryant to take care of the entire dietary department.
“Rick, Stevie and Everett have all been nominated this month for the exceptional efforts and support they have provided during a very short-staffed environment recently,” the nomination stated.
“Not only have they taken on additional shifts, longer hours and extra days, they have done so much without a dietary manager and a morning dietary cook in order to keep our kitchen running and provide meals to our patients.”
“In addition, each one of them always has a smile and warm hello to offer to everyone, every day. Rick, Stevie and Everett all deserve special recognition for their unwavering commitment and support of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center,” the nomination concluded.
Chief Nursing Officer Cori Valet, who oversees the dietary department, said the staff saw a need and accommodated and adjusted to it.
“I didn’t need to come up with a resolution,” Valet said. “They saw what needed to be done and they made it happen.”
The dietary staff ensured the hospital had healthy food available to patients 24/7, so had to keep a pantry located on the patient unit stocked with sandwiches, puddings, juices, soups and other items.
In addition, the dietary staff provided breakfast, lunch and dinner to all patients, but not with a “you’ll eat what we serve you because we’re short-handed” attitude. Instead, dietary employees took the time to visit with each patient to ask about their food preferences and prepare meals with that information in mind.
“Sherry did such a great job of bringing that team together,” Valet said, adding that Capobianco and the entire staff would regularly prepare special meals for employees and celebrations such as retirements or staff appreciation weeks. “She will be deeply missed.”
“They all take their job very seriously. They take it to heart,” Valet added. “They always want to find a way to do things better.”
“These employees continually serve our hospital in the background and they aren’t usually seen,” said Interim CEO Debi Ellis. “They work hard and do a lot for the hospital.”
