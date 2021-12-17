BANDON – Making sure all employees get paid on time after factoring in shift differential, overtime, many different pay scales and other details can be a daunting task.
But Sandy Blechar enjoys the challenge. Blechar was chosen the October Non-Clinical Employee of the Month at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Blechar has been with SCHHC for 16 years, starting in August 2005. She is a payroll clerk IV in the Accounting/Finance department. Blechar processes the payroll for all employees to ensure the bi-weekly timecards are processed effectively and on time. In addition, she supports a variety of other responsibilities and tasks related to payroll processing and reports.
Blechar was nominated because “she is an invaluable member of our Accounting/Finance department,” stated the nomination. “She has great work ethics and is dependable and reliable. She is extremely kind, patient, capable and very knowledgeable. She always has a positive attitude.”
“Sandy is a true asset to our team,” the nomination concluded. “You can always count on Sandy to be prompt, professional, kind and do things with a smile.”
Blechar said there is a lot to her job.
“There’s so many things that can go wrong but there’s certain procedures I’ve established over the years to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said. “But I like it. It is never boring and I don’t like being bored. Sometimes it’s a little crazy but that’s the nature of the beast.”
Blechar said the perks of the job are the people she works with.
“I work with a lot of great people,” she said. “I’ve make friends with a lot of co-workers.”
Blechar was born and raised on the California coast and lived in central California for a bit, then moved to the area in the summer of 1996 after looking for a place up and down the Oregon coast.
She has processed payroll for other small organizations in the area, including Bree’s Upscale Resale, a resale clothing store that donates a percentage of its proceeds to help fund mammograms for those with low incomes.
She has one daughter, Jessica Mock, who attended school in Bandon since 7th grade and is now a dental hygienist at Advantage Dental in Coos Bay. Mock, who attended school to earn her bachelor’s degree after working for several years as a dental assistant, was twice the recipient of the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship, which helped with her educational expenses.
Blechar has two granddaughters and three great-grandsons, one of them just on Oct. 27. She feels fortunate because all of the grandchildren live in the area.
In her spare time, Blechar loves to spend time with her family. She also likes to garden and does a lot of walking to stay fit. She can often be seen walking near hospital grounds during her breaks and also has a loop she regularly walks near Coquille Point on weekends. She likes being outside as much as she can. Blechar also does a bit of craft sewing and likes to read.
Blechar loves Bandon and is grateful that she can live here and have a good job with benefits at the hospital.
“That means a lot to me,” she said.
