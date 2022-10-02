Bandon -By-The-Sea Rotary Club will hold its sixth annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County veterans.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 15, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.  The tournament format will be a four-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Make your own team or we will pair you up with other veteran supporters. 

