Bandon -By-The-Sea Rotary Club will hold its sixth annual Veterans Golf Tournament to benefit Coos County veterans.
The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 15, at Bandon Crossings Golf Course. The tournament format will be a four-person scramble, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Make your own team or we will pair you up with other veteran supporters.
Cost is $100 per person and includes green fees, range balls, golf cart and lunch.
There is a hole-in-one prize of $10,000 sponsored by Bain Insurance. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin on all par three holes, and for the longest drive for both men and women.
All net proceeds go to veterans organizations serving Coos County.
No handicap is required, just a fun day and a great way to honor our veterans.
Registration can be made through the Bandon Crossings pro shop, 541-347-3232. Preregistration is encouraged.
For more information, contact Dave Buche at 541-404-1831.
