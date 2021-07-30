Susan Lehman and Janice Horne's show at Bandon Library Art Gallery enters its second month on August 1, joined by Ava Richey on The Long Wall inside the library.
Painter/collagist Susan Lehman is a master of subtlety, whose work pushes the edge of what is possible in a two-dimensional medium. The main series of works on display, “A Delicate Balance,” made during the last 14 months, is a direct response to the challenges of lockdown: isolation, fear of what's outside, feelings of being lost and cut off, memories of the beauty of nature, and trying to find hope and a way back into the world. Using a limited but dynamic pallette of black, white, grey and metallic golds and coppers, Lehman summons feelings we all experienced during this period of forced isolation: that of being stuck inside, looking out at a world drained of color and life, our loneliness at separation from other people and dislocation as our usual routines came to a sudden halt. These works are delicate and precise, invoking both the inner storms and quiet lulls that marked this stressful time. But Lehman doesn't leave us there; she then takes us outside and into light and color with the three newest paintings, including “Looking Towards Shore,” with its lovely turquoise seawater and misty sky. She tells us it's not over yet, but we're on our way home.
Janice Horne's “A Murder of Crows” is assemblage at its most whimsical and fun. Riffing on the noted intelligence of crows and ravens as well as their reputation for being tricksters, Horne playfully assembles collages and sculptures to celebrate these fascinating birds. With a wide variety of materials and both a sense of humor and a great respect for her subject, she creates scenarios in which crows are messengers, carriers of the seed of life, or gatekeepers of Time itself. She imbues her crows with mystic power, yet Horne's mini stories are grounded in the real activities of corvids.
On the Long Wall inside the library, we're pleased to present “Seasons,” the paintings of Ava Richey. The four seasons, both literally and in terms of colors, are beautifully represented, and her work carries us through the year from one end of the Wall to the other. Richey's rich, muted colors capture the gentle hues of nature, her great and constant inspiration. A dedicated plein air painter (painting on-site, out of doors), Richey works in oil and acrylic, as well as pastels, and her love of the natural world can be felt in every painting. Her landscapes are gentle and warm, welcoming us to the scene she's captured.
Susan Lehman's and Janice Horne's shows are in the gallery through August 31, and Ava Richey's paintings will remain through October 31.
